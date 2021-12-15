Top five Louisiana prospect Walker Howard made it official, signing with LSU on Wednesday morning as the first to join the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class.
The Tigers are clearly excited about one of the best players in the state. You probably saw Brian Kelly taking some cameos with the talented signal-caller over the weekend.
Walker burst on as a premier athlete after winning the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2020, when he threw for 3,430 yards and 39 touchdowns in route to a state championship in his first year as a starter.
The résumé is enticing, but what makes him a difference maker?
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound St. Thomas More standout has a slender frame but can whip the football with accuracy in the short and intermediate passing game. He values the football as well, as documented by how little he has turned over the football at the high school level. His arm strength won't "wow," you but he can comfortably hit passes on all three levels of the field.
While he's not the most dynamic player running the football, Howard showed some escapability when faced with pressure, as evidenced in the play below. Howard recognizes backside pressure, understands he's going to get hit but keeps his eyes downfield, makes an off-platform throw fading to his left and delivers a clutch touchdown pass. Plays like this will be important — especially at the college level, when things break down around you.
2022 5-star recruit and LSU commit Walker Howard with the game-winning passing touchdown with a few seconds left on the clock.He's the complete package. I wouldn't be surprised to see him start as a true freshman next season. pic.twitter.com/01XgqHG8hd— Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) September 25, 2021
LSU was at its best in 2018 and ’19 when Joe Burrow made plays with his legs, and Howard brings a similar skill set in that regard. The run below is a perfect example of how he maintains his eyes downfield even outside of the pocket, takes off, makes a defender miss with a spin move and finds his way into the end zone.
Walker Howard had a great TD run earlier in the game also https://t.co/ro67kHDVKG pic.twitter.com/svzBEHS5wa— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 25, 2021
Keep in mind that current LSU standout Jack Bech was Howard's teammate during St. Thomas More's memorable 2020 season, and those two developed a nice chemistry that should continue to grow once Howard is in purple and gold. To a larger degree, we see how that has worked out with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who continue to light up the NFL as a dynamic duo.
LSU fans should be excited, as Howard could be the Tigers’ signal-caller within the next year or two.