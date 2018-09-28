A relaxed Wayde Sims sat on one side of an interview room late Wednesday afternoon, looking lean and fit as he previewed the official start of preseason practice after a summer of offseason conditioning.
Sims was enthused about the prospects for the LSU basketball team. It was easy to see the 6-foot-6 junior forward was looking ahead to good things.
The Baton Rouge native and former University High all-state pick had a new position and a new look with his physique and a closely cropped haircut.
He was ready to get going.
“I’m really excited,” Sims said Wednesday. “I feel like we’re going to have a really good season this year, and we’re going to come out and do good things.”
His dreams were tragically cut short 32 hours later, when he was shot during an altercation near the Southern University campus early Friday morning.
Sims, the son of former LSU basketball standout Wayne Sims and cousin of former Tigers coach Johnny Jones, later died at a local hospital, Baton Rouge Police said.
On Monday, second-year LSU coach Will Wade identified Sims as being one of the most improved players on his team in offseason workouts.
“Wayde Sims has improved tremendously … he’s improved his body,” said Wade, who also mentioned guard Skylar Mays as having reshaped his body with the help of strength and conditioning coach Greg Goldin.
“Those kids have done a tremendous job,” Wade said. “We just lay the path … they have to drive the car. Those guys have done a really, really good job.”
Sims, the 2016 Louisiana Gatorade player of the year who helped U-High to three consecutive state titles, was hoping to parlay his hard work into a breakout season after two up-and-down years with his hometown team.
After signing with LSU in November 2015, Sims averaged 6.5 points and 3.8 rebounds a game as a true freshman. He played in all 31 games with five starts, but LSU suffered through a 10-21 season that led to Jones’ firing.
After Wade took over in March 2017, Sims remained on the team despite a massive remodeling that saw the return of just five scholarship players from Jones’ final season.
Sims played in 32 of the team’s 33 games, starting 10 times, as Wade’s team finished 18-15 and advanced to the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.
But his offensive production dipped slightly to 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds after he was involved in two off-the-floor incidents.
Sims was suspended for LSU’s game at Tennessee on Jan. 31 for violating team rules and also was issued a summons along with two now-former teammates — Galen Alexander and Mayan Kiir — in June 2017 for shooting paintballs at a pedestrian on the LSU campus.
On Wednesday, Sims, who could step out and hit the 3-point shot, seemed to have put that behind him and was looking forward to playing more at the three spot instead of scrapping with taller players under the basket.
“This summer, I really worked on my shot — going from forward to the three spot — and working on my guard skills,” he told reporters. “I’m in the gym a lot more working on my game.”
When he was reminded that he did well playing down low, Sims smiled.
“I like to play where the team needs me,” he said, “and I try to do the best I can to help the team win.”