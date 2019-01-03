Danya Kingsby, one of three junior-college players brought in by LSU basketball coach Will Wade this summer, has decided to leave the program.

Kingsby, a native of Milwaukee, announced late Tuesday on his Twitter account that he'll explore his options and transfer to another school at the end of the upcoming spring semester.

A 6-foot-1, guard, Kingsby played two seasons at the College of Southern Idaho before signing with LSU. He'll depart without playing a minute or even dressing out during LSU’s 13 nonconference games.

Wade said just before the start of preseason practice in late September that Kingsby had an unspecified “medical issue” and wasn’t yet cleared by doctors to participate in the team’s drills.

In his tweet, Kingsby said, “I’ll be transferring and exploring other (options) after this spring semester! What God wants.”

When asked by a fan at his monthly Tipoff Luncheon in early December about Kingsby’s status and when he might be ready to play, Wade said, "We’ll see."

Kingsby was the 26th-ranked junior-college prospect after leading Southern Idaho to the NJCAA Division I title game last season when he averaged 13.3 points and 3.7 assists in 34 games.

+36 Photos: LSU hands Furman its first loss of the season as the Tigers beat the Paladins 75-57 The Tigers handed the Paladins their first loss of the season as LSU beats Furman 75-57 at home in the PMAC, Friday, December 21, 2018, in Bat…

Kingsby signed with Pittsburgh in November 2017, but obtained a release from the school when coach Kevin Stallings was fired last March.

“He’s a good player, unfortunately he’s just not able to suit up for us,” Wade said Thursday on the Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference.

“He had some medical setbacks early on that we just weren’t able to overcome, and he’s going to explore his options and find somewhere that he can play.”

In other personnel news, Wade said at his Tipoff Luncheon on Thursday that senior guard Daryl Edwards will remain sidelined when LSU begins SEC play Tuesday night at home against Alabama.

Edwards played in the first seven games, but missed the next two with what Wade said was a bone growth issue in his lower leg.

Edwards returned for the Houston and St. Mary’s games, but has been out the past two games.

'Special' Christmas gift: LSU basketball walk-on Marshall Graves awarded Wayde Sims' scholarship LSU walk-on basketball player Marshall Graves received an early and extra special Christmas gift Thursday from coach Will Wade.

“We’re still deciding, but Daryl may have to have surgery,” Wade said. “If he has surgery, obviously, it could end his season. We’re still going to try and figure out how that’s going to go.”

Edwards, a junior-college transfer a year ago, averaged 6.8 points and 1.7 rebounds in 32 games with 16 starts in his first season with the Tigers.

In nine games this year, he’s averaging 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds with his best outing against Louisiana Tech when he scored 12 points and had three rebounds in a 74-67 win.

Reid takes LSWA honor

For the second week in a row, LSU has picked up the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's men's player of the week award.

Freshman forward Naz Reid earned the nod for games played theweek of Dec. 24-30, just one week after guard Tremont Waters was honored.

In LSU’s 81-69 win over UL-Monroe on Dec. 28, Reid scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds for his first collegiate double-double.

The 12 rebounds, as well as his four blocked shots against UL-Monroe, were career-highs for the native of Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Prior to the UL-Monroe game, Reid had only seven blocked shots in LSU's first 12 outings.

In the past three games, the 6-foot-10 Reid has scored 42 points and pulled down 27 rebounds.