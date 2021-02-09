Injured LSU forward Darius Days has a chance to play in Wednesday night’s big Southeastern Conference game at Mississippi State, coach Will Wade said Tuesday.

Days sprained his left ankle in a Jan. 30 contest against Texas Tech and was sidelined for LSU’s only game since then, a 78-60 loss at Alabama last Wednesday night.

Wade said Monday night on his weekly radio show that Days would not have been able to go if the Tigers had played Saturday against Florida. But that contest was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Gators’ program.

Late Tuesday morning, Wade said Days, who averages 12.1 points and a team-best 7.9 rebounds, was in the training room getting in his second treatment of the morning in preparation for a 12:30 p.m. practice.

“We’ll see,” Wade said when asked if Days had a chance of returning Wednesday. “We’re hopeful he’ll be able to … if he’s able to go, it’s not going to be normal. But him at 85 or 90% is still very effective for us.

“I would say there’s a chance,” Wade added. “I wouldn’t pencil him in, but there’s a chance. ... We’ll see what he can do today in practice.”

Wade said on his radio show that Days got some on-court work Monday, but it was mostly 5-on-0 and he also worked 5-on-5 against the scout team.

“He didn’t do anything live, good-on-good, but he did enough work to give you some hope that he can be able to go on Wednesday,” Wade said. “It may be in a little bit of a limited capacity, but him in a limited capacity is a good option for us.”

LSU can certainly use Days’ rebounding.

In its last two games, the Tigers have been outrebounded 41-29 by Texas Tech and 51-35 by Alabama.

Wade is hopeful of getting Days back because 6-10 forward Shareef O’Neal, who missed rhe first six SEC games with a foot injury, is hobbled again.

He said O’Neal, who has averaged 3.8 rebounds while playing just 14.0 minutes a game in five games since returning, didn’t practice Monday. His status for Wednesday night is uncertain.

“Hopefully, he can go,” Wade said. “We need him. We’ll see how he is (in practice).”