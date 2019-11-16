The LSU women’s basketball team travels 81 miles down Interstate 10 to face Tulane at 4 p.m. Sunday in Devlin Fieldhouse.
The Lady Tigers (2-1) posted a 65-50 road victory at Little Rock on Wednesday. Junior Khayla Pointer had her second consecutive game with 22 points and six assists. Center Faustine Aifuwa added 12 points and blocked a season-high three shots, and LSU held its second opponent to 50 points or fewer.
Pointer is leading LSU with 17.7 points and 5.0 assists per game; Aifuwa is second with 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Senior Ayana Mitchell, a Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy candidate, is averaging 11.3 points and team-leading 8.3 rebounds to start the season.
Tulane (2-1) with wins against Jackson State and at Washington before getting tripped up when Middle Tennessee hit a last-second 3-pointer to win Thursday in New Orleans. Junior Arsula Clark, a transfer from UL-Monroe, is leading the team with 18.7 points per game. Junior returners Krystal Freeman and Sierra Cheatham are also averaging double figures through the first three games of the season at 13.7 and 11.3, respectively.
LSU leads the series 31-9, including 14-4 in Fogelman Arena and 15-4 in New Orleans. This will be the 16th consecutive season that the teams have played.
But Tulane has won six of the teams' past 10 meetings, including a 56-54 victory in Baton Rouge last season in which Freeman blocked a shot at the buzzer to preserve the Green Wave's victory. Mitchell scored 19 points and had 18 rebounds for the Lady Tigers.
It's a homecoming game for LSU junior Rakell Spencer, a graduate of Cabrini High School in New Orleans.