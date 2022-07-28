If you are wondering what new LSU football coach Brian Kelly is like, you received good insight into the man if you were at Wednesday’s packed Rotary Club meeting in the South Stadium Club lounge in Tiger Stadium.
Dressed in a light brown sports coat and open collar, Kelly looked seasonal and sporty. Though still relatively new to the local scene, he understood the importance of making an appearance at the Rotary Club, one of the last public speaking engagements for any LSU football coach before players report for preseason camp (this year that’s Aug. 3).
Not even a bothersome eye infection, which he shielded behind a pair of reading glasses he rarely wears in public, kept Kelly from being affable, engaging and informative. He even flashed that sense of humor that still surprises, responding to a question about the LSU quarterback battle with a plan that he was going to leave a suggestion box in front of the podium.
Kelly didn’t name a quarterback. He also did not expend much energy glad-handing with the local business leaders and LSU fans gathered by the hundreds to hear him speak. Or spend time idling in the traffic of the buffet line. No signing dozens of autographs or dawdling afterward for selfies. Kelly materialized in the room just moments before he stepped up to the dais, and he disappeared almost as quickly.
What was left behind with the dirty plates and empty water bottles was the impression of a man who understands his obligations. He knows how to work a room. But a man, ultimately, who knows he’s got a big job to do. And that every sweep of the clock between now and LSU’s Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State is time that must be put to productive use.
Much too much has been written and said about what kind of a fit the New England born and educated Kelly — the Everett, Massachusetts, native attended Assumption University in his home state, the same school as former LSU kicker Cole Tracy — is down here amid the crawfish boils, tidal marshes and crushing football expectations. Just like too much was made over how he addressed the crowd with a supposed Southern accent at that LSU basketball game the day he arrived.
Unlike his predecessor Ed Orgeron, who had Louisiana mud in his veins, Kelly may not put potato salad in his gumbo or even know that the two go together. But Kelly speaks the language most important and most prevalent in Louisiana: football. Winning football.
“I don’t worry about wins and losses,” Kelly said. “I know you have to win ‘em all at LSU, and that’s fine by me. If we focus on the importance of great habits, we’re going to have very good Saturdays sitting in traffic jams after the game — because we’re going to have a ‘W.’ ”
The man even knows about LSU’s chronic postgame congestion. Talk about building a bond with your constituency.
Every coach is undefeated this time of year and every coach talks a good game. Being successful in the fall sounds completely plausible in the dog days of summer. Kelly’s track record — he’s literally won big everywhere he’s been — and his message inspire confidence in a victory-starved audience that’s seen their Tigers go 11-12 since winning the 2019 national championship. It’s a message that says, “Even if this season is a season of growing pains, winning big is not only likely but an eventuality.”
“I have a plan,” Kelly said. “I’ve used it pretty much for my entire career.”
Kelly’s plan is to fill his football staff with people who know how to develop players. Kelly is a coach in the CEO mold — not one who will spend a whole practice working with one position group — so people he can trust delegating to is paramount. He’s instilled a culture of accountability in his new players, and he wants to use all that to build a positive teaching environment. Coaches who are “demanding, but never demeaning” is a carefully crafted sound bite, but one that will play well in recruiting living rooms. Like every good college coach, Kelly is always recruiting.
I once wrote about Orgeron that he seemed like a guy you could have worked with at an oil refinery or on a shrimp boat. Not just a man of the people, but a man of the people around here.
Kelly isn’t in that mold. He's not going to be your buddy, kiss your baby or linger to chew the fat after a Rotary Club meeting.
He’s at LSU to win, and win big. If he does that, the fit will be as good as the one from his tailored sports coat.