Former LSU general manager Austin Thomas is returning to work with the Tigers, according to multiple reports.
The news, first reported by FootballScoop, comes a day after Thomas reportedly resigned from a similar position at Baylor, where he was a senior associate athletic director, working directly with head coach Dave Aranda.
Thomas joined Baylor's staff in January 2020, after spending two years working with Texas A&M and Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher. Thomas was hired by Texas A&M in June 2018, after he spent four and a half years with the Tigers, moving up from director of player personnel to assistant athletic director to general manager, a title the then newly hired head coach Ed Orgeron gave him.
At LSU, Thomas oversaw the program's non-coaching football recruiting staff, which, with a team of students and interns, identified, assessed and vetted potential recruits.
Thomas also provided oversight and management for the football program and worked closely with NFL personnel to maximize players’ opportunities at the professional level.
The news comes as long-time LSU staffer Sam Nader gradually moves toward a part-time role, according to multiple reports. Nader, LSU's assistant athletic director for football, just finished his 46th year with the university — a career in which there is no job title that accurately pin-points all he's serviced the program.
LSU has made no formal announcement of any moves yet. The Tigers finished their football season on Dec. 19 with a 53-48 victory over Ole Miss.
Since then, LSU's coaching staff has been substantially restructured. Orgeron must fill five coaching vacancies, including new offensive and defensive coordinators.