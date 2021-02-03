Shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday, four-star defensive end Saivion Jones announced he was signing with LSU inside the St. James High library. Cameras clicked. Family members hollered. Coaches applauded.
Seven hours later, on an assembly stage in Niceville, Florida, three-star offensive guard Kimo Makaneole said he'd be signing with LSU.
And that was that.
In the fourth year of the Early Signing Period era, the traditionally noisy February national signing day has become substantially quieter in college football.
Most teams, like LSU, had already signed the bulk of their recruiting classes and awaited the final few prospects who decided to wait for a few more months to make (or reveal) their final decisions.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff signed 20 of their 25 allotted initial scholarships during the early signing period, and, with the additions of Jones and Makaneole — who both entered the day as LSU's final two commitments — Wednesday began and ended as expected.
Still, Orgeron hauled in his third straight Top 5 recruiting class. This year's group ranks fourth nationally, according to 247Sports, and third in the Southeastern Conference behind Alabama and Georgia.
There were no dramatic surprises. Four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis, who decommitted from LSU in December, signed with hometown school Southern Cal. Three-star Rummel High running back Logan Diggs, an LSU target, revealed he'd silently signed with Notre Dame in December.
There will still be waiting involved. Four-star Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. did not reveal his selection Wednesday, and Australian prospect Jordan Moko, the top-rated JUCO offensive tackle for 2021, said on Twitter that he'll be announcing his decision Friday at 6 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time — or, in Louisiana, 2 a.m. Friday morning.
I will be announcing where I will be taking my god given talent to, this Friday the 5th February 6PM Australian Eastern Standard Time.— Jordan Moko (@moko_jordan) February 3, 2021
LSU is a final candidate for both recruits, and however Thomas and Moko decide will ultimately determine how many scholarship slots Orgeron and his coaching staff will have remaining to pursue players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Using the transfer portal as college football's equivalent of the pro game's free-agent wire is the emerging strategy, an ongoing development that — paired with pending name, image and likeness legislation and the NCAA's one-time transfer proposal — coaches believe will fundamentally change the way recruiting is handled in the future.
Already, coaches are careful to not sign their 25-scholarship allotment during the two signing periods, so they'll still have room to pursue transfers later in the offseason.
"It's like going into free agency being capped out with the salary cap," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in December. "So you better leave some (spots open)."
Orgeron told reporters Tuesday that, outside Jones and Makaneole and a few "50/50" close calls, LSU had already made plans to use the remaining slots for the transfer portal.
"It doesn't hurt to maybe have two or three scholarships with all the transfers that we have to fill those specific needs," Orgeron said.
LSU has had plenty of success picking up transfers. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow transferred from Ohio State. Division II transfer Cole Tracy became a record-setting kicker who made a game-winner against Auburn. Harvard graduate transfer Liam Shanahan started every game in 2020 at center, and North Dakota State graduate transfer Jabril Cox was one of the few bright spots on LSU's defense as a play-making linebacker.
Cox's departure for the NFL draft has made linebacker a major need for LSU during this recruiting cycle. Navonteque Strong, the nation's No. 1 JUCO inside linebacker, signed in December and is expected to be a plug-and-play talent who can compete for a starting job.
Orgeron mentioned linebacker as a "specific need" for the Tigers, and he said that if there are other available prospects "that can come in here and help us immediately" that "we're going to go after 'em."