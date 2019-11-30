Joe Burrow continues to make LSU — and Southeastern Conference — history.
Against Texas A&M on Saturday night, Burrow broke the single-season SEC record for passing held by Kentucky's Tim Couch, who threw for 4,275 yards in 1998.
Burrow's 11-yard swing pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 12:17 left in the third quarter gave the senior from Athens, Ohio, a total of 4,279 yards for his two-year career with the Tigers.
SEC single-season passing leaders
*4,279 Joe Burrow, LSU, 2019
4,275 Tim Couch, Kentucky, 1998
4,114 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M, 2013
4,042 Chad Kelly, Ole Miss, 2015
* will be updated after the game
Burrow is also the first SEC quarterback with over 4,000 yards passing and 40 touchdowns passing in a single season.
Against Ole Miss on Nov. 16, Burrow broke former Tiger quarterback Rohan Davey's single-season passing yardage record (3,347) set back in 2001.