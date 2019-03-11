NSU LSU Baseball

LSU's Zach Watson, right, is congratulated by Antione Duplantis after hitting a home run in the top of the first during the Tigers' elimination game against Northwestern State during the 2018 NCAA Corvallis Regional in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, June 3, 2018.

 Advocate photo by Timothy J. Gonzelez

WHO: LSU at Northwestern State

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Brown-Stroud Field

TV: None

STREAMING: ESPN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Northwestern State is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU 11-4; Northwestern State 7-6

LIKELY STARTERS:  LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-1, 7.90 ERA, 13.2 IP, 9 BB, 11 SO); Northwestern State – Sr. RHP Cullen McDonald (1-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Before inserting Marceaux back in the weekend rotation, coach Paul Mainieri wants to see how he will pitch on the road. Marceaux's first road start did not go well. At Texas, Marceaux gave up six runs in 1 ⅓ innings while walking four batters. Mainieri said Marceaux lost his composure when his outing unraveled. 

