WHO: LSU at Northwestern State
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Brown-Stroud Field
TV: None
STREAMING: ESPN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 10 by Collegiate Baseball. Northwestern State is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU 11-4; Northwestern State 7-6
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (1-1, 7.90 ERA, 13.2 IP, 9 BB, 11 SO); Northwestern State – Sr. RHP Cullen McDonald (1-0, 0.69 ERA, 13.0 IP, 0 BB, 7 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Before inserting Marceaux back in the weekend rotation, coach Paul Mainieri wants to see how he will pitch on the road. Marceaux's first road start did not go well. At Texas, Marceaux gave up six runs in 1 ⅓ innings while walking four batters. Mainieri said Marceaux lost his composure when his outing unraveled.