It’s been quite a year for LSU athletic director Scott Woodward.

Like other athletic directors, he’s grappling with revenue streams and managing costs during the ongoing pandemic. But unlike most, he’s made hires in three major sports, landing women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey in April, baseball coach Jay Johnson in June and football coach Brian Kelly in December. (Woodward also hired fellow LSU alum Tonya Johnson as volleyball coach last month.)

Woodward talked about a wide range of topics past, present and future on Thursday with The Advocate:

Q: In the last year, you have made three very significant hires. Do they share anything in common?

A: I hope that they do. That it’s obvious. We’re Louisiana State University, a top-tier program in all of college sports, not just the SEC. It’s going to be an attractive place to come and work. I think for sure, in my mind, we hired the best available candidates who fit what we’re looking for and fit what LSU is about.

Q: What specifically made Kelly stand out as an attractive candidate?

A: It’s a small world. When Brian was at the University of Cincinnati, I interviewed him when I was at the University of Washington, 12-13 years ago. He was very impressive and stuck in my mind. Very smart, very successful wherever he’s been. He’s one of those guys once you get in front of him again, you see how special a coach he is.

Q: People talk about fit a lot for coaching hires at LSU. Some question whether Kelly, who is from Massachusetts and coached his entire career in the northeast and Midwest, is a fit here. What does fit mean to you?

A: People sometimes eclipse geography. There are obvious examples in football, and someone like Skip Bertman who is from Miami. You could put them on the moon and they could coach and win. It’s just a matter of being able to understand that. That’s the key to coaching, to have the flexibility to understand your environment. I had to do it (as athletic director) both in Seattle and College Station. I had to understand what Husky Nation was about and what Aggieland was about. Because I was born and raised here, I certainly understand what Tigerland is about. I think these coaches we’ve hired understand that more than people know.

Q: Do you have any comment about the recent Washington Post article talking about the disparity between Kelly’s contract at LSU and poverty in Louisiana?

A: It is what it is. People can take it for what it’s worth. There’s no reason for me to comment.

Q: Some of your fans are concerned about name, image and likeness (NIL) “bidding wars” for players, but coaches I’ve spoken to at LSU say they believe the school is in a good place. Where do you think LSU is, and is there room for reform nationally?

A: It’s too early to tell. Like anything else, change is difficult. The constant is change and there’s going to be more change. I can tell our supporters we’re going to be ready for change when it comes and we will prepare in the best way for our student-athletes and our fans to operate in that space. Whatever comes, we’ll deal with it. I appreciate our fans and businesses and leaders in our community helping us with this change.

Q: Some people worry that LSU is behind. What do you say to that?

A: Not to sound arrogant, but I think we’re in a very good long-term position. You can always do better, but I think we’re in a good position to help our student-athletes and benefit in a positive light.

Q: What are your thoughts on the transfer portal?

A: It’s dysfunctional. There’s no doubt about it. Do I like it as an old fan of LSU and the SEC? No. But, it’s here and we have to make the best of it. I’m sure there will be tweaks and changes and proposals. But it’s too early for me to say what should be done to change it. But it’s like the graduate portal. We’ll take a Joe Burrow every day of the week. You lose some to the graduate portal. That’s part of it. I try not to sulk or look back and think what could have been and live in the days I grew up in. It’s here, and thank God we’re LSU and can take advantage of being a great place to come to. We are the victims of kids leaving early for the pros. The portal is a way for us to fill gaps and slots. That's how we’re approaching it. It’s complicated, and there are long-term effects and collateral damage from it, and all that needs to be studied to see what in the best long-term interests of college athletics.

Q: Conference commissioners and the CFP Board of Managers left Indianapolis and their meeting at the CFP national championship game without reaching a decision on playoff expansion. What are your thoughts on where to go next?

A: Let me start with the caveat that I have 100% confidence in our (SEC) commissioner, Greg Sankey. I think he’s guiding us toward what we as athletic directors want to see done as far as the CFP goes. We will be in a great position and, to steal his quote, we’re succeeding pretty darn well in the current set up. I think there are opportunities in expansion. We have to take a lot of things into consideration and be very smart about it. I think we are on very high ground. I’m glad Greg is in the role he’s in. (Note: Sankey is on the CFP subcommittee that proposed a 12-team playoff format in June).

Q: With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC by 2025, where do you think the league is regarding a new football scheduling format?

A: I think we’re still a ways away. We’ve had very smart and very good research done. Again, that is a testament to Greg and the league and how we’re going to be fair doing this. Frankly, whatever comes up, I think it’s going to be much better than the current situation. I feel very optimistic.

Q: Is there any particular format you prefer?

A: The most important thing is equity and fairness. There are a lot of ways to define that. The more places our student-athletes can go see and the more schools that can come here and experience Death Valley, the better off we are. Our current model fails on that front. We have to do better, and I think we will. That’s the charge of our (athletic directors) room to get that goal accomplished as well as having very good matchups for our fans and our TV partners.

Q: ESPN will have the entire SEC TV contract starting in 2024 and probably would like to see football go from eight to nine conference games per season. Are you comfortable with that?

A: It depends how it’s laid out and what everyone else (other conferences) is doing. There are a lot of moving parts to this thing. I certainly enjoy playing a lot of conference games, but here again we have to look at the totality of what’s the greater good for the college athlete and football in general before we say what we like or don’t like.

Q: Some of LSU’s facilities, especially the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, need some renovation and repairs. You recently retained a firm to evaluate your facilities. Is there anything on the horizon?

A: We’ve hired an internationally renowned sports architecture firm in Populous to assess our entire footprint and all our facilities. We’re looking at what we need to do financially going forward to maintain this great place. The PMAC turned 50 this year and it does need some TLC, as does Tiger Stadium and a few of our other facilities. We need to be prudent and smart in addressing these problems. A lot of it is going to be based on what we can do financially and how we do it. We’re still early in the process.

Q: Is the long-term plan to renovate the PMAC or replace it?

A: It’s hard to say. I’m not an architect. That’s what we pay them for. To give us ideas. I haven’t seen their report yet. We need to see what they come up with and what is in the best interests of our programs.

Q: What is the timetable on Populous’ recommendations?

A: It won’t be years, but it will be months.

Q: Occasionally your student section engages in vulgar chants and expressions, especially at football and men’s basketball games. Is there a way you’d like to see that change without tempering their enthusiasm?

A: My father told me people who use vulgarities — and I do from time to time as well — do so because of a lack of vocabulary. We are a family product and I wish we didn’t do it, but kids will be kids. We were all 18, 19, 20, 21 at one time, and you get your chuckles and you think it’s fun, but you don’t take into consideration that there are tender ears there and people offended by that stuff. I see it both ways. Them chanting things versus them showing up and having fun and having an increase in attendance from students, that far outweighs one chant one time. We get obsessed with looking at the negative when 95-99% of what they do is positive. I love our kids and love that they come with enthusiasm. Are they going to do things that sometimes I don’t like? Absolutely. But I want them to have fun, and I can’t wait for them to be future season-ticket holders. I want them to have those great memories and spirits, and I don’t want to tamp them down.