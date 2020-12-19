Two women stood at field level inside Tiger Stadium, screaming as they raised their phones and took videos. On the other side of a narrow barrier, LSU’s new No. 1 wide receiver stared into the cameras. He cocked back his head. He shrugged. He placed his hands on his hips and posed, embracing the attention.

Kayshon Boutte had scored his second touchdown against Ole Miss, solidifying his arrival as LSU’s top target, and this came hours before his heroic game-winning score, before he carried LSU’s offense and before he broke the LSU and Southeastern Conference single-game records for yards receiving with 308.

No player in LSU history had eclipsed 300 yards in one game. Boutte did it as a true freshman, breaking a school record held by Josh Reed since 2001.

“It’s a good feeling knowing I set an SEC record as young as I am,” said Boutte, an 18 year-old true freshman.

LSU avoided the program’s first losing record since 1999 with its 53-48 win Saturday largely because of Boutte, who shredded Ole Miss with deep and intermediate crossing routes. He broke the records on his 14th and final reception while playing through a twisted ankle.

With LSU trailing 48-46, Boutte caught a pass from quarterback Max Johnson, broke a tackle and maneuvered down the sideline. He barreled through Ole Miss players into the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown, his third of the game. Boutte sauntered toward the stands as his teammates mobbed him.

“He’s a special receiver, man,” senior safety JaCoby Stevens said.

Boutte didn’t expect to have this kind of game as a true freshman. He assumed it would happen next year, once he adjusted to college football and built a deeper rapport with LSU’s quarterbacks. But after LSU’s older receivers opted out, Boutte wanted to become the team’s No. 1 target.

The final three games of the season, Boutte recorded 27 catches, 527 yards and four touchdowns. He gained at least 100 yards in all three games, helping LSU’s offense remain competitive without the players it expected to rely on entering the season.

LSU knew Boutte was talented. He signed as a four-star prospect from New Iberia. Recruiting sites considered him the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana. But LSU opened preseason practice with reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase, junior Terrace Marshall and senior Racey McMath as its starting receivers. The day Chase opted out, Boutte had one of his best practices.

“The best thing about Kayshon is his sure hands,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “Anything you throw him, he’s going to catch.”

Boutte flashed at times as LSU’s third or fourth option, but Marshall dominated the target share. Against Texas A&M in their final game together, Marshall finished with 10 catches for 134 yards while Boutte recorded nine yards on three receptions. Then Marshall opted out. So did tight end Arik Gilbert. And McMath was hurt.

“The goal to myself was to be wide receiver one,” Boutte said. “Throughout the past three weeks, I worked hard in order to be that.”

In LSU’s next game, Boutte surpassed 100 yards for the first time.

Boutte’s emergence continued, but nothing predicted his performance against Ole Miss. Boutte gashed the Rebels as offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger used crossing routes as an adjustment to the coverage. All three of Boutte’s touchdowns came on crossing routes.

Boutte gained at least 15 yards on nine of his receptions, often catching the ball steps ahead of the defender. Johnson targeted him 20 times. He picked up 11 first downs, taking over the game as LSU funneled its offense through him.

“It’s like the game in your hands,” Boutte said. “You’ve got to complete your passes and make progress off it.”

LSU leaned on Boutte as it tried to regain the lead in the fourth quarter. He had six catches for 144 yards in the quarter.

Down 48-40, Boutte pulled LSU to the goal line with receptions of 16 and 14 yards, pulling defenders to the 1-yard line as he twisted his ankle. Boutte hobbled off the field. Athletic trainers tapped his lower leg as Johnson leaped across the goal line to narrow the score. Boutte spent Ole Miss’ next drive riding a stationary bike.

“It’s a tough game,” Boutte told himself. “I can’t quit now.”

Boutte stepped off the bike when LSU regained possession, trailing 48-46 with 2:36 left. He gained 7 yards on the first play. After a short run, Boutte lined up on the right side of the field. He already had 263 yards as he ran another crossing route. Johnson looked for him again, and Boutte won the game.

As the season ended, Boutte’s performance represented the hope LSU carries forward despite such a disappointing year. The Tigers relied on their underclassmen the last three games and they often delivered, the primary source of optimism heading into the offseason. Against Ole Miss, no one provided that more than Boutte, their new star receiver.

“He’s made a bunch of improvement,” Orgeron said. “He still has a ways to go, but I think he’s going to be one of the great players we have here at LSU.”