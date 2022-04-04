Kim Mulkey’s first season at LSU caused a ripple in the women’s college basketball world which has extended to the coaching ranks.

Mulkey’s top assistant, Sytia Messer, is the new head coach at Central Florida, the school announced Sunday. Messer will be introduced officially at a news conference Tuesday.

Messer worked eight seasons under Mulkey at Baylor and followed her to LSU. She helped the Tigers turnaround from a 9-13 record to 26-6 and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU's Kim Mulkey named AP national Coach of the Year Kim Mulkey helped LSU return to the limelight in her first season, and the significance wasn’t lost on observers of women’s college basketball.

“I couldn’t be anything but happy for her,” Mulkey said Monday. “Baylor should have given her that job, they didn’t, and I said, ‘C’mon baby, we’ll get you that job.’ I didn’t know it would be this soon. She’s recruited Florida kids before. She wanted to be a head coach.”

Baylor went 260-23 and won 14 Big 12 regular season and tournament titles, and the 2019 national championship during Messer’s tenure there. She was an assistant at Arkansas State, Memphis and Georgia Tech, and head coach at Tennessee Tech (2009-12) where she was named Ohio Valley Conference coach of the Year in 2011.

A Waldo, Ark., native, Messer was a star player at Arkansas, helping the Razorbacks to their first Final Four appearance in 1998.

UCF is moving to the Big 12 along with Houston and Cincinnati, effective in 2025.

"For decades, Orlando has been a place where dreams come true, and becoming the head coach of the women's basketball program at UCF is a dream come true for me," Messer said in a UCF release. "My vision aligned perfectly with UCF's vision for success, and I can't thank Dr. Alexander Cartwright and Terry Mohajir enough for selecting me to lead this program.

“I also want to share how much I truly respect the work of each head coach who preceded me in this endeavor and thank them for all that they poured into the program and the young women that have competed and graduated from UCF. I am eager to start a new era of UCF basketball."

Mulkey said she has some replacements in mind and may have another opening on the staff.

“This is what we do,” she said of coaching hire cycle. “You bring one, you bring another. I’ve got to get some young people to keep me motivated. My boy (Director of Operations) Johnny (Derrick) may be retiring. He was going to retire at Baylor. This is just part of it.”

