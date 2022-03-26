One day earlier this year, 10 players sat inside LSU’s team meeting room at the football operations building. New coach Brian Kelly had named them the leaders of an offseason program called “SWAT,” and now they had to draft their teammates.
The captains went through the roster, adding players one by one until they filled their respective groups. From that moment on, they knew they would be responsible for the teammates they chose throughout the offseason, creating an internal structure that bound the team together.
The “SWAT” idea, which stands for Spring/Summer Workout Accountability Team, represented one of the primary methods Kelly uses to establish accountability, a guiding principal he hopes to instill within the program.
LSU’s players also have to complete daily personal wellness questionnaires on their phones, and their SWAT teams receive points through various competitions — all in an effort to create positive habits.
“When people ask me, 'What do you know about winning?' I talk about good habits,” Kelly said. “They're all intertwined in some fashion.”
Kelly carried the SWAT program from Notre Dame, which first implemented the idea when strength coach Matt Balis arrived there in 2017. Balis and Kelly chose the SWAT team leaders together every year. The process created discipline and helped reveal team captains for the upcoming season. Notre Dame continued the program after Kelly’s departure.
The number of SWAT leaders varied. Notre Dame normally named eight per offseason. Last year, it picked 13 captains. They chose their groups to compete in everything from academics to community service. New LSU punter Jay Bramblett, who will arrive this summer, was once a co-SWAT team leader while at Notre Dame.
As Kelly reshaped LSU’s program over the past three months, he wanted to instill the same ideals. He even changed graphics inside the team meeting room. One wall lists the foundational elements of LSU’s desired mental approach, including “intensity management” and “awareness.” The other describes the mission of the program: “To graduate all of our student-athletes and win a national championship.”
“It's all about accountability,” sixth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan said. “This whole thing's about being accountable and doing your job. If everyone does their job, we'll be just fine.”
Kelly wanted to foster accountability throughout the building, and within the players’ respective teams, they earn or lose points based on their actions. For example, the SWAT teams can gain points for arriving on time for 6 a.m. team runs every Wednesday, meeting individual academic goals and attending other sporting events on campus.
The captains — a group that includes sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech, sophomore defensive lineman Maason Smith, junior defensive end BJ Ojulari, senior defensive end Ali Gaye, senior safety Jay Ward and Brennan — have to make sure the players they drafted meet those standards. One group wins every week.
“If you're at the top, everybody knows you're the one to beat,” Bech said, “and that's what he's trying to implement in us, that you always want to be at the top in anything you do.”
Kelly wants to erase negative habits as much as possible, and so each SWAT team can lose points for things like showing up late to training, missing an appointment or not swiping their access cards at the nutrition center because LSU has every player on a personalized meal plan.
“They check what we're eating,” Bech said. “They don't want us to get (Raising) Cane's after practice.”
Ideally, LSU’s players will continue to lead from within. Regardless of the sport, the best programs often do.
But LSU’s coaches also discipline in the moment to make sure the team stays on track. When players arrived late to those Wednesday morning runs, Bech said they had to complete their punishment at midfield instead of on the sideline so everyone else on the team could see them.
“If you’re late, you’re going to pay the consequences," Brennan said. "If you don’t show up for something — tutoring, class — everything’s mandatory. There’s no getting around it. If you don’t do it, you’re going to get caught. Some guys may have previously been able to get through it. I think now they know we have to all be accountable to each other.”
After months of the offseason program, the approach extended to the practice fields this week. During LSU’s two spring sessions so far, the coaching staff demanded that players run to the next drill and maintain tempo throughout the afternoon. Players have to keep their helmets on, and they can’t rest their hands on their hips. Otherwise, someone knocks them off. Kelly also doesn’t let anyone kneel during practice.
“You can already tell the difference we have as a team,” Bech said. “Everybody's upbeat. We want to be out here. We want to win. I think he's really establishing that in us, that winning mentality.”
Kelly told the players creating accountability didn’t end with the beginning of spring practice. He said “there’s been a give and take” as LSU’s players adjust. The process will take months, continuing throughout the offseason until preseason camp.
By then, Kelly hopes the actions have become second nature. That way, once games begin, the discipline and accountability LSU creates now may help prevent things like offsides penalties and foolish mistakes.
Kelly understands receiving points for showing up on time once won’t change much. He focuses more on the repetition of those actions, which could build the foundation of this year’s team and the ones to come.
So within the SWAT teams, players get points for filling out their personal wellness questionnaires every day by noon. At one point, Kelly said LSU had full participation for seven straight days.
“Those were the signs,” Kelly said, “that there's the kind of commitment I'm looking for.”