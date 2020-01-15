The route for the LSU national championship parade has been released and it might look familiar to Tiger fans.

The LSU team that beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game in New Orleans on Monday will have a parade and celebration on campus Saturday.

Similar to gameday, the parade includes Victory Hill in its route.

LSU says a threat of rain has forced it to move Saturday’s noontime National Championship Celebration into the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It had been set for Championship Plaza, near the Billy Cannon statue on the west side of Tiger Stadium.

A parade from the School of Music to the PMAC, via Victory Hill, will still roll at 11 a.m. — provided there is no severe weather occurring. If the parade is canceled, the celebration will still kick off at noon, the school said. Fans will have to enter the Assembly Center via the ramps on the south side of the arena.

A number of local and national officials will be present at the Maravich Center celebration, including CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock, Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Interim LSU President Tom Galligan and Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner.

