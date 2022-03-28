PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former LSU and Archbishop Rummel standout Ja’Marr Chase took the NFL by fire in his rookie campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals, hauling in 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said it would’ve been impossible to envision that kind of success in Chase’s debut season, even after hearing rave reviews about Chase from both quarterback Joe Burrow and the LSU coaching staff.
“There’s an element of the unknown there,” Taylor said. “... Every guy reacts to the NFL and the speed of the play differently. Ja’Marr, fortunately for us, was able to hit the ground running Day 1 all the way through the Super Bowl.”
But now that he’s seen it unfold on an NFL field, Taylor is bullish on Chase’s future prospects — going as far as suggesting he could see Chase take it another level in Year 2.
“He still has a lot of upside left,” Taylor said. “I think he’s only beginning to scratch the potential, which is scary. But what I’m most proud of was his approach, how consistent he was throughout this season with his work ethic. … There was no ego about him.”