Qatar Athletics Worlds

Natoya Goule of Jamaica, right, Noélie Yarigo of Benin, second right, and Ce'Aira Brown of the United States, center, compete during the women's 800 meters heats at the IAAF World Championships on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Doha, Qatar.

 Martin Meissner

Jamaica's Natoya Goule had no trouble advancing through the heats of the women's 800 meters at the world championships Thursday night.

Goule, a two-time NCAA champion at 800 meters while wearing an LSU uniform, went to the front early and was never threatened in winning her heat in 2 minutes, 00.06 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

That time turned out to be the fourth fastest of the round as Goule advanced to Friday night's semifinals at 8:35 p.m.

Also competing Friday night will be Tokyo Olympics pole vault gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who will represent Sweden in the qualification round at 7:05 p.m.

Aleia Hobbs of the U.S., Nigeria's Favour Ofili and Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake are in the 4x100-meter relay pools that will compete in the heats. The women compete at 7:40 p.m. and the men at 8:05.

For more LSU sports updates, sign up for our newsletter at theadvocate.com/lsunewsletter