Jamaica's Natoya Goule had no trouble advancing through the heats of the women's 800 meters at the world championships Thursday night.
Goule, a two-time NCAA champion at 800 meters while wearing an LSU uniform, went to the front early and was never threatened in winning her heat in 2 minutes, 00.06 seconds at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
That time turned out to be the fourth fastest of the round as Goule advanced to Friday night's semifinals at 8:35 p.m.
Also competing Friday night will be Tokyo Olympics pole vault gold medalist Mondo Duplantis, who will represent Sweden in the qualification round at 7:05 p.m.
Aleia Hobbs of the U.S., Nigeria's Favour Ofili and Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake are in the 4x100-meter relay pools that will compete in the heats. The women compete at 7:40 p.m. and the men at 8:05.