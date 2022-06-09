An LSU outfielder has decided to hit the transfer portal after spending the first four seasons with the Tigers baseball team.
Announced on his social media, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo will be looking elsewhere to finish out his college career, calling Baton Rouge his 'second home.'
Thank you Tiger Nation for everything. 7 out ❤️✌️ #FOREVERLSU pic.twitter.com/8XXLVdC3yz— Giovanni DiGiacomo (@como_rapido) June 9, 2022
DiGiacomo appeared in just 36 games (18 starts) during the 2021-22 season for the Tigers, taking 68 at-bats, finishing the season with a .206 batting average with three home-runs and 13 runs batted in.
The redshirt junior last appeared in a game on May 17, against Northwestern State where he finished with one plate appearance in which he was hit by a pitch.
In 2021, the left-hander suffered a hamstring injury in the second game of the season vs. Air Force and missed 23 of the Tigers’ first 28 games and finished with just 31 total games played last year.
It's the first LSU player to hit the transfer portal since the season ended on Monday in a heartbreaking loss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final against Southern Miss.