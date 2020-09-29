Sophomore cornerback Jay Ward, one of the young defensive backs who struggled in LSU's 44-34 loss to Mississippi State, played Saturday after missing two weeks in preseason camp following knee surgery on a torn meniscus.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron had said before that Ward missed practice, and, in an interview Tuesday morning with WNXX-FM 104.5's "Off the Bench," he revealed the details of Ward's injury.
"Jay Ward had a meniscus tear and had a slight operation on his knee and was just coming back," Orgeron said in the interview. "And hadn't practiced at all. There were some things there that we were hampered by."
It isn't often that Orgeron reveals the details of an LSU player's injury, but the update offers more explanation why Ward missed practice and was in a precarious position when he helped fill in for All-American cornerback Derek Stingley.
Stingley missed the game after spending Friday night in a hospital with an acute illness, and Orgeron told WNXX that he still expects Stingley to return to the team Tuesday or Wednesday after medical clearance.
"We didn't even know (Ward) could play," Orgeron told reporters Monday. "He played a lot of snaps. I thought he did a fairly good job, but obviously was a little rusty there."
Orgeron also said starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal is "questionable" for the Vanderbilt game. The 6-foot-7, 327-pound sophomore went down late in the Mississippi State game, and Orgeron said Rosenthal will not practice today and his status will be more clear by the end of the week.
Freshman Xavier Hill was the second-team left tackle during pregame warmups on Saturday, although sophomore Cameron Wire, who played in six games in 2019, would likely be the more experienced option.