A view from the eye of the tiger at midfield in Tiger Stadium as social distancing placards and roped off seats can be seen in the stands, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, as LSU readies Tiger Stadium for the Tigers' first football game amidst the coronavirus pandemic on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's home game against South Carolina will be played in the afternoon in Tiger Stadium.

The game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. SEC Network will broadcast the game.

LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 45-41 loss to Missouri, and the South Carolina game will be its first home game after three straight road trips.

LSU leads the all-time series with South Carolina 18-1-2, and the Tigers have won six straight games between the programs. In their most recent meeting, LSU beat South Carolina 45-24 in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015.

LSU plays Florida this upcoming Saturday in Gainesville. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

