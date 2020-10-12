LSU's home game against South Carolina will be played in the afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
The game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on Oct. 24, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. SEC Network will broadcast the game.
LSU (1-2, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a 45-41 loss to Missouri, and the South Carolina game will be its first home game after three straight road trips.
LSU leads the all-time series with South Carolina 18-1-2, and the Tigers have won six straight games between the programs. In their most recent meeting, LSU beat South Carolina 45-24 in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 10, 2015.
LSU plays Florida this upcoming Saturday in Gainesville. The game begins at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.