Nick Saban notched another win in Baton Rouge. This time it was in the courtroom instead of on the gridiron.
According to a Wall Street Journal report, the U.S. Tax Court ruled Thursday that the former LSU football coach, who now coaches at Alabama, will be able to claim a bad-debt deduction that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tried to deny.
The debt stems from a 2006 investment when Saban reportedly loaned developer Joseph Spinosa $2 million for the "construction of a shopping center and office complex in Baton Rouge," according to the WSJ.
The project hit financial hardship, WSJ reports, and instead of repayment Saban was offered a "15% stake in 2590 Associates, a partnership that owned a different Baton Rouge real-estate venture."
"2590 Associates claimed a worthless debt deduction of $2.9 million for that loan, plus interest, in 2011," Richard Rubin and Rebecca Davis O’Brien reported for the WSJ. "The IRS challenged that deduction, arguing in part that Mr. Saban’s receipt of the stake in 2590 Associates satisfied the loan."
You can read the full report here.