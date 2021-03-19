Tennessee LSU Basketball
Buy Now

LSU coach Will Wade congratulates guard Ja'Vonte Smart during a substitution against Tennessee on Saturday in Baton Rouge.

 Associated Press photo by Gerald Herbert

Eight-seeded LSU's road to the Final Four begins Friday afternoon against ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers (18-9) are a one-and-a-half-point favorite over the Bonnies (16-4).

With March Madness comes plenty of bracket predictions from experts across the country.

Below is a look at how far some national pundits are picking LSU to go in the tournament: 

Dick Vitale, ESPN: LSU gets a win

Jay Bilas, ESPN: LSU gets a win

Andy Katz, NCAA.com: LSU gets a win

Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: LSU to the Sweet 16

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports: LSU loses in first round

Pete Thamel, Yahoo SportsLSU loses in first round

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: LSU to the Sweet 16

Dan Wolken, USA TodayLSU loses in first round

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: LSU gets a win

Bill Bender, Sporting NewsLSU gets a win

Brady McCullough, Los Angeles Times: LSU loses in first round

Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight: LSU has a 60% chance to win in the first round and a 24% chance to win in the second round

And just for kicks: former President and noted college basketball fan Barack Obama says LSU gets a win.

Follow Kyle Whitfield on Twitter, @kyle_whitfield.​

View comments