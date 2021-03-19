Eight-seeded LSU's road to the Final Four begins Friday afternoon against ninth-seeded St. Bonaventure in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Tigers (18-9) are a one-and-a-half-point favorite over the Bonnies (16-4).
With March Madness comes plenty of bracket predictions from experts across the country.
Any potential run to the Final Four for LSU basketball will be contained in Indiana, but the storylines are all over the map.
Below is a look at how far some national pundits are picking LSU to go in the tournament:
Dick Vitale, ESPN: LSU gets a win
Jay Bilas, ESPN: LSU gets a win
Andy Katz, NCAA.com: LSU gets a win
Pat Forde, Sports Illustrated: LSU to the Sweet 16
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports: LSU loses in first round
Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports: LSU loses in first round
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: LSU to the Sweet 16
Dan Wolken, USA Today: LSU loses in first round
Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: LSU gets a win
Bill Bender, Sporting News: LSU gets a win
Brady McCullough, Los Angeles Times: LSU loses in first round
Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight: LSU has a 60% chance to win in the first round and a 24% chance to win in the second round
And just for kicks: former President and noted college basketball fan Barack Obama says LSU gets a win.
