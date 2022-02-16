LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey frequently drops reminders that field-goal defense and rebounding are far more important to her than field-goal percentage.
That emphasis is borne out in the fact that the No. 11 Tigers went 3-0 last week despite their three worst shooting performances during Southeastern Conference play.
Where LSU (21-4, 9-3 SEC) has made up for it is at the free-throw line, where it had its best two games of the season in victories against Georgia and Texas A&M. The Tigers shot only 60.7% against Ole Miss on Feb. 7, but 17 offensive rebounds neutralized that one.
As the Tigers go on the road to face Mississippi State (15-9, 6-6), Mulkey reiterated that style points don’t count in February.
“It doesn’t concern me. I just want to win,” Mulkey said. “Sometimes it’s maybe who’s taking the shots. I want all of them to shoot it. I don’t emphasize shooting percentage as I do field-goal percentage defense. You’re going to have off nights, many off nights. Keep shooting it and keep playing solid defense.”
And keep capitalizing at the line. LSU leads the SEC in free throws attempted (507) and is second in free throws made (331). The Tigers have raised their overall percentage to 65.3, which is 12th in the SEC.
“We have gotten to the line all year,” Mulkey said. “I have said it: keep getting to the line. If you keep getting there you are going to eventually make it. I’m proud that we got to the line a lot.
"I don’t have a magic word (for improving) other than free-throw shooting is mental, repetition. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice, but we don’t overemphasize it. Just step up there and shoot it.”
The defensive part of it has made a big impact, too. LSU has allowed only two of 12 SEC foes to shoot 50% or better. The last three were right at 40%, just over Mulkey’s desired threshold of 39.9%.
Mulkey would like to see more production from her bigs. The problem, she said, is a combination of post players not demanding the ball at times and the guards not having the confidence to throw it inside.
“We have to address that. It was addressed before the Ole Miss game,” she said. “You saw how good they did and in the next game we reverted back. At times they were open and we didn’t throw them the ball. You also say, ‘Did you really want it?’ It’s a combination of both.”
LSU is facing a powerful offensive team in Mississippi State, which has won four of six games since losing the SEC’s leading scorer, Rickea Jackson, to the transfer portal Jan. 24. Led by interim coach Doug Novak, the team has rallied behind the play of Middle Tennessee State transfer guard Anastasia Hayes and Tulane transfer JerKaila Jordan, who played at John Curtis.
Hayes has averaged 22.6 points per game over the last six and is at 19.0 for the season. Jordan is averaging 14.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Jordan and Caterrion Thompson have combined to make 99 of 179 3-point shots.
Mississippi State is sixth in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and second in turnover margin (+4.8). The Bulldogs made 11 3s in a loss to Kentucky on Tuesday.
“They’re very similar to Florida,” Mulkey said of the Bulldogs. “They push the ball in transition, shoot the 3, they’ll go five guards sometimes. A lot of movement and dribble penetration.
“We have them size-wise, but that’s not always great depending on matchups. Going into Starkville will be extremely difficult because they do support women’s basketball.”