New LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon may be making progress on hiring his coaching staff, according to reports.
CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported Wednesday that McMahon is hiring Casey Long, who was with McMahon at Murray State the past five seasons.
A Louisiana native, Long played his high school ball for Leesville before going on to star at Chattanooga.
Long later was an assistant for former LSU coach Will Wade at Chattanooga for two seasons and at VCU for two more before going to Murray State when Wade left for LSU.
On Saturday, it was reported that McMahon was finalizing a deal with Memphis assistant Cody Toppert to join the staff. Toppert has been with Memphis coach Penny Hardaway the past three seasons.