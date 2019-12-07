ATLANTA — Considering the success LSU’s spread offense has enjoyed his season, it was no surprise that passing-game coordinator Joe Brady’s name has been mentioned prominently in recent discussions about job openings around the country.

But in the wake of a 37-10 blowout of No. 4 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, Brady sounded like a coach who’s not ready to go anywhere.

Asked by a reporter outside the LSU locker room in Mercedes-Benz Stadium if his future was in Baton Rouge, Brady said, “Absolutely … absolutely” after the Tigers improved to 13-0 with their first SEC title since 2011.

When pressed about possible discussions with LSU athletic department officials on that subject, which has been reported since the Tigers defeated Alabama on Nov. 9, Brady wasn’t ready to go that far.

“I’m not going to comment on that stuff,” he said politely. “Right now, I’m just going to enjoy some time with the guys.”

Working in concert with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and likely Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, Brady’s contributions to the Tigers’ dynamic attack have been well-documented.

On Saturday, with the conference title and a spot in the College Football Playoff at stake, LSU shredded Georgia’s defense for 349 yards passing in rolling up 481 total yards in dominating from start to finish.

Burrow had 406 total yards Saturday, and his 349 yards passing were more than Georgia’s highly rated defense had given up to any team this season. Tennessee had 343 total yards in a 43-14 loss to the Bulldogs on Oct. 5.

It was the latest in a series of productive games that has propelled LSU into the national championship race.

“It’s just kind of hard to put into words,” Brady said. “I haven’t really had an opportunity to take it all in, but right now my mind is already on who we’re going to be playing in the playoffs. That’s kind of approach I’ve been taking.”

When it was suggested that he might be the hottest coaching candidate in the nation, the 30-year-old Brady shrugged it off.

“I say they don’t know Steve Ensminger,” he said. “I don’t listen to any of that stuff. I just enjoy being the passing-game coordinator right here at LSU and coaching these wideouts and having an opportunity to coach a Heisman Trophy winner.”

Brady came to LSU with an offensive philosophy shaped by his previous two jobs. He was a graduate assistant in 2015-16 at Penn State under then-offensive coordinator and current Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead where he learned RPO formations. Then he spent the 2017-18 seasons with the Saints learning New Orleans’ passing strategies.

With Brady on the staff LSU has fielded the most prolific offense in program history, producing a school-record 584 points as the Tigers head into the College Football Playoffs. LSU came into the week ranked No. 2 in the nation in scoring and total offense and is now averaging 47.8 points and 554.3 yards per game.

Brady is one of five finalists for the Frank Broyles Award, given to annually to the nation's top assistant coach. The award will be presented Tuesday in Little Rock, Arkansas.

A native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, the 30-year old Brady played collegiately at William & Mary, where he was also a linebackers coach for two seasons before going to Penn State.