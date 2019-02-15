CLEARWATER, Fla. — The seventh-ranked LSU softball team a pair of games during Day 2 of the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, taking their first loss of the season to No. 19 Oregon 8-5 and beating No. 12 Texas 7-1.
Michaela Schlattman led the Tigers (8-1) with a .600 batting average Friday. Amanda Sanchez, Shelbi Sunseri and Shemiah Sanchez all hit home runs and all had three RBIs.
OREGON 8, LSU 5: After the Ducks' first-inning run, LSU answered in the bottom of the first when Shelbi Sunseri hit a bases-loaded single scoring Shemiah Sanchez.
Oregon built it lead to 4-1 before Aliyah Andrews singled and scored on a wild pitch. Sunseri later tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run homer, her sixth of the season, to score Amanda Doyle.
Oregon (6-1) added three on April Utecht's three-run homer in the top of the seventh for an 8-4 lead. Utecht finished with four RBIs.
Elyse Thornhill's RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning accounted for the final score.
Sunseri (2-1) relieved Ali Kilponen in the first inning. Sunseri went 6⅓ innings, giving up five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
LSU 7, TEXAS 1: In LSU's second game of the day, Shelbi Sanchez hit a two-run homer in the first inning and the Tigers cruised to the win.
LSU added two more in the third inning to extend its lead to 4-0. Andrews singled, Taryn Antoine reached on an error and Doyle was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Sanchez was then walked to push Andrews across home plate. Michaela Schlattman then singled to to score Antoine.
Shemiah Sanchez put LSU ahead by seven in the fifth inning with a three-run homer.
Shelby Wickersham (3-0) earned the win, throwing 93 total pitches in 5⅓ innings. Wickersham was relieved by Maribeth Gorsuch in the sixth inning. Gorsuch shut out the Longhorns in the final two innings to secure the 7-1 win.
LSU continues into Day 3 of the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational, taking on Ohio State at 9 a.m. Saturday and No. 1 Florida State at noon. The second game will air on ESPN 3.