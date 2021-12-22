Will Wade was without his leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Wednesday night, but it didn’t matter much in his team’s final tuneup before Southeastern Conference play.
Tari Eason was held out of the matchup with Lipscomb because of a back injury, but No. 17 LSU didn’t figure to suffer even with its energetic sixth man sitting out with season averages of 16.3 points and 7.5 rebounds.
Eason’s teammates capably filled the void in a 95-60 rout of Lipscomb for LSU’s 12th consecutive win to start the season.
Wade’s team will take a short break for Christmas before going for its 13th win when it opens its 18-game SEC schedule at No. 12 Auburn on Wednesday night.
While pleased to be 12-0, Wade wasn’t so thrilled about how the Tigers went about it.
“We turned it over 10 times in the second half, we gave up nine points on three 3s in the last four minutes to get to 60,” he said. “I was actually pretty happy with the first half.”
LSU led 48-24 at halftime behind Darius Days’ four 3-pointers and 12 points, but the second half was a different story even though the Tigers led by as many as 42 points (93-51) with 3:05 to play in the game.
“Here’s the thing,” Wade said. “If I get excited because we did that, that’s not working next Wednesday at Auburn in that environment. We go in there and cough the ball up like that, the roof’s caving in.”
One of the players who picked up the slack in Eason’s absence was Days, who broke out of a prolonged slump when he drained his first two 3-pointers of the night while leading his team to the huge halftime lead.
After knocking down his first 3-point shot just 17 seconds in, Days added three more from long range and was 4 of 6 from beyond the arc in the first half alone.
In LSU’s previous eight games, Days was 8 of 43 on 3-point attempts with more than one long ball made in just one of those contests.
“My teammates got me great looks and open spots,” a smiling Days said. “It’s being in the gym, that’s all it is, and having a clear mind. They have confidence in me to make those shots.”
Lipscomb (6-8) wasn’t much of a problem for LSU considering the Bisons — who were missing their top player in 6-foot-8, 265-pound center Ahsan Asadullah — went into the game with a NET ranking of 256 while Wade’s team was No. 3.
Days picked up where he left off in the first half when he scored seven of LSU’s first nine points to lengthen its advantage to 57-28.
He sandwiched two layups around a lay-in by Xavier Pinson, and the Tigers were well on their way to giving Wade the second 12-game winning streak of his nine-year head coaching career. His first came at VCU in the 2015-16 season.
The 12-0 start is the best for LSU since the Tigers won 13 games to open the 1999-2000 season under John Brady.
Days finished with 21 points by going 8 of 12 from the field, and Pinson — who was one of five LSU players with at least seven points in the first half — scored 17 on a 7-of-13 shooting night.
All told, LSU had six players score in double digits for the first time this season.
Brandon Murray and Eric Gaines finished with 13 points each. Efton Reid, who battled foul trouble after picking up three personals in the first half, had 12. Mwani Wilkinson chipped in 11.
“Next man up,” Days said when asked about playing without Eason. “Murray picked it up, ‘X’ picked it up, I picked it up. … Everybody who played tonight picked it up. We do our job when called on to do it.”
LSU also finished with a 44-28 rebounding edge — including 13 on the offensive glass — as five players had at least six rebounds.
Reid led the Tigers with nine, while Days, Wilkinson, Gaines and Alex Fudge all had six.
Gaines handed out six assists, while Pinson and Murray had five each.
Lipscomb, which shot just 28% in the first half, was led by Jacob Ognacevic with 12 points. The Bisons improved in the second half and finished at 39.2%, while LSU shot 53.3% for the game.
Wade said they’ll have to see how Eason is over the break after injuring his back during warmups for the Louisiana Tech game last Saturday night.
“We didn’t want to do anything to endanger him, but he was limited the last couple of days in practice,” Wade said. “He was going to give it a go tonight, but a couple of hours before the game he said he couldn’t.”