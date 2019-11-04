Terrace Marshall Jr. : LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU Tigers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) runs the ball for yardage during second half action against the Mississippi Rebels in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 29, 2018. The LSU Tigers defeated the Mississippi Rebels 45-16. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

LSU's road game at Ole Miss will kickoff at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and ESPN will broadcast the game, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

It snaps three straight weeks of the Tigers playing 2:30 p.m. games on CBS. Georgia at Auburn will be played in that day game slot.

You can see a full breakdown of SEC games for week 12 below.

Broadcast details have not been released for LSU's final two regular season games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, both at Tiger Stadium.

LSU at Alabama on Saturday will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

