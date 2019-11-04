LSU's road game at Ole Miss will kickoff at 6 p.m. Nov. 16 and ESPN will broadcast the game, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
It snaps three straight weeks of the Tigers playing 2:30 p.m. games on CBS. Georgia at Auburn will be played in that day game slot.
You can see a full breakdown of SEC games for week 12 below.
📺 times and networks announced for games on November 16: https://t.co/Yl2sW01aW5 pic.twitter.com/VaFOxt1K5q— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 4, 2019
Broadcast details have not been released for LSU's final two regular season games against Arkansas and Texas A&M, both at Tiger Stadium.
LSU at Alabama on Saturday will be broadcast at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.