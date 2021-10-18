BR.cmulsu.091921 HS 3986.JPG

LSU wide receiver Koy Moore (2) runs the ball before the stop by Central Michigan defensive back Rolliann Sturkey (37) and Central Michigan linebacker Kyle Moretti (22) in the second half, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Tiger Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

LSU sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, a former four-star recruit from Archbishop Rummel, has five receptions for 71 yards this season.

Though he has played in six games, Moore doesn't have a catch since LSU faced Central Michigan a month ago.

Rivals first reported the news Monday, the day after coach Ed Orgeron and LSU announced a separation agreement at the end of the season.

Moore arrived at LSU as a Top 300 player in the country and the No. 11 overall prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He played in every game as a freshman and caught 22 passes for 177 yards.

