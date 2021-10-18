LSU sophomore wide receiver Koy Moore will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Moore, a former four-star recruit from Archbishop Rummel, has five receptions for 71 yards this season.
Though he has played in six games, Moore doesn't have a catch since LSU faced Central Michigan a month ago.
Rivals first reported the news Monday, the day after coach Ed Orgeron and LSU announced a separation agreement at the end of the season.
Moore arrived at LSU as a Top 300 player in the country and the No. 11 overall prospect in Louisiana, according to 247Sports. He played in every game as a freshman and caught 22 passes for 177 yards.