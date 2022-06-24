Former LSU sprinter Aleia Hobbs didn't seem to mind taking second place in the 100-meter final at the U.S. championships Friday night.
While Hobbs wanted to claim her first national title, getting a top-three finish and the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the world championships next month was the real goal.
Less than two hours after setting a personal-record time of 10.81 seconds in the semifinals, Hobbs returned to the Hayward Field track in Eugene, Oregon, to finish the job.
The New Orleans native clocked a wind-aided time of 10.72 seconds to take second behind Coastal Carolina's Melissa Jefferson, who won with a time of 10.69 seconds.
"It's an amazing feeling ... one of the best feelings," Hobbs, the 2018 NCAA champion in the event, said in an interview with NBC. "It's my first worlds team."
Hobbs did win a silver medal with the 4x100-meter relay team at the Tokyo Olympics last summer, but representing her country in an individual event will be special when the world comes to Eugene for the July 15-24 meet.
Hobbs' time of 10.81 in the semifinals bettered her old PR of 10.83 seconds, which she produced in winning the title over former LSU star Sha'Carri Richardson in the NYC Grand Prix on June 12.
Richardson, however, didn't make it out of the first round Thursday night.
While Hobbs was accomplishing what she set out to do, two other athletes with LSU ties took their first steps toward joining her on the U.S. team.
Sophomore Alia Armstrong, who won the NCAA 100-meter hurdles on the same track on June 11, easily advanced to Saturday's semifinals along with former teammate Tonea Marshall.
Armstrong took second in her heat, but she put down a personal-best time of 12.51 seconds — bettering the 12.55 she had in the semifinals at the NCAA meet. Marshall also got through to Saturday's semis when she finished third in her heat with a 12.60.
Former Tigers star Quincy Downing also advanced Friday night when he was third in his first-round heat of the 400-meter hurdles in 50.27 seconds.
Downing had the seventh-fastest time of the day and automatically qualified for Saturday's semifinals.
Former NCAA champion Cassandra Tate, however, was eliminated in the 400 hurdles semifinals. Her time of 56.26 seconds left her in 10th place with only eight advancing to the final.