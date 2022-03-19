AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas softball team blanked LSU 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader, then outslugged the Tigers 11-10 in the second game, completing a three-game weekend sweep.
The Longhorns (21-9-1) extended their winning streak to 11 games. It was a rough series for LSU (20-10), which had won four of five heading into the weekend, including a series win over Alabama to open Southeastern Conference play.
The Tigers erupted in the finale, however, after having been shut out Friday night and again in Saturday's first game.
Taylor Pleasants and McKenzie Redoutey each went 3 for 3 in the finale. Georgia Clark was 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.
LSU hosts Nicholls State at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Park.
TEXAS 4, LSU 0: The Longhorns struck with a solo homer in the second inning and added another run in the third for a 2-0 lead. Texas freshman Katie Cimusz hit her second homer of the game in the fourth, and senior Mary Iakopo went deep in the sixth inning to give Texas a 4-0 lead.
LSU finished with one hit from freshman Sydney Peterson. Fellow freshman Raelin Chaffin (4-1) took her first loss of the season after throwing five innings. Junior Shelby Wickersham pitched the sixth.
TEXAS 11, LSU 10: LSU started fast with four extra-base hits in the first inning to build a 3-0 lead, thanks in part to Pleasants' double to right-center and Clark's homer over the center-field wall.
Redoutey homered in the second, and the Tigers added three more runs in the top of the third.
Texas scored two runs in the bottom of the third, then added two more in the fourth to cut LSU's lead to 7-4.
LSU struck again for another three-run inning in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Ciara Briggs. Texas responded with five runs in the bottom half inning to come within one run, 10-9.
The Tigers had two base runners in the seventh but could not add to its lead before Texas had its final shot.
A two-out LSU fielding error put the tying run on base. Texas freshman Mia Scott then singled to right field, and with runners on first and second facing a full count, junior McKenzie Parker doubled to left field to score both runners and seal the win.