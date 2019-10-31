BR.lsufloridamain.101319 HS 1146.JPG
Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) will try to get his sixth-ranked Gators one step closer to an SEC East title and a spot in the league's championship game in Saturday's showdown with No. 8 Georgia.

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia

2:30 p.m. CBS

In what seems like a yearly occurrence, these teams meet with the winner having the inside track for the SEC East title. Both have one loss, but Florida could take a big step with games against Vandy and Missouri left, while Georgia has to play Auburn, Missouri and Texas A&M.

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis

6:30 p.m. ABC

This is a big one for these two as they try to stay in the conversation for the New Year's Six bowl that goes to the highest-finishing team from the Group of Five in the CFP rankings. SMU is 8-0 for the first time since 1982 and Memphis is 7-1 with its only loss coming at Temple.

No. 7 Oregon at USC

7 p.m. Fox

Surprise, surprise. Just when you thought the Pac-12 didn't have a shot at the CFP, Oregon is in it after several teams above them took a hit last weekend. The one-loss Ducks dodged a big upset themselves vs. Washington State and could be sitting pretty if they win out.

No. 9 Utah at Washington

3 p.m. Fox

Thanks to three conference losses, this one doesn't mean as much for Washington as it does for Utah, which is tied with USC at the top of the Pac-12 South. After falling to USC in its league opener, the Utes have to finish strong and hope the Trojans stumble — vs. Oregon, perhaps?

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame

1:30 p.m. NBC

Still hurting from a 45-14 loss against Michigan last week, Notre Dame will try to get off the mat at home — where it has a 15-game winning streak. It won't be easy, however, as Virginia Tech has won three games in a row and is rested after a well-timed open date.

Sheldon Mickles

