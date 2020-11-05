SEC Power Rankings
For the second time in three weeks, just four games are on the SEC schedule. Unlike two weeks ago, when there wasn't a compelling game on the slate, a huge one will take the spotlight Saturday. When No. 8 Florida and No. 5 Georgia meet, they'll likely be playing for an SEC title-game spot. Florida and Georgia each have one loss, so the winner will basically have a two-game lead with the tie-breaker in their pocket. A Georgia win would likely ensure the Bulldogs a championship berth considering they have Missouri, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt left. Florida has a tougher path with five games remaining. Florida's offense ranks 10th in the FBS with 42.0 points per game and Georgia is 12th in scoring defense at 16.2 after holding Kentucky to a field goal last week — setting up a classic offense-defense showdown. The next-best game is Tennessee at Arkansas, where two 2-3 teams seek to get back to .500. No. 7 Texas A&M will try to solidify its hold on second in the West when it visits South Carolina and Mississippi State hosts Vanderbilt in a matchup of cellar-dwellers.
Sheldon Mickles
1. ALABAMA
RECORD: 6-0
PRV. RANK: 1
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Alabama continues to look like a team that's headed to the CFP championship game. Even without star receiver/return man Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide has had been rock-solid on offense. That's mainly due to Mac Jones, who's proven to be a capable successor to Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback.
2. GEORGIA
RECORD: 4-1
PRV. RANK: 2
THIS WEEK: vs. Florida (at Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 3½
STORYLINE: Georgia struggled offensively in its win over Kentucky last week, but the Bulldogs, as they have for most of the season, were stout on defense. They allowed just a field goal and held the fort to cruise into their big matchup with Florida. But the offense now has to find a way to do its part as well.
3. TEXAS A&M
RECORD: 4-1
PRV. RANK: 3
THIS WEEK: at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 10
STORYLINE: Coming off a closer-than-expected win against Arkansas, No. 7 Texas A&M will be wary of a South Carolina team that ambushed Auburn a few weeks back. The Aggies, however, are gaining confidence after being crushed by Alabama in the second week of the season — especially on offense.
4. FLORIDA
RECORD: 3-1
PRV. RANK: 4
THIS WEEK: vs. Georgia (at Jacksonville), 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: CBS
LINE: Georgia by 3½
STORYLINE: This matchup almost always seems to decide the East title, and, even in this strange, odd-ball season it could happen again. Florida was able to get back on track last week against Missouri after having two weeks off — which is a good sign for an offense that will have to navigate a tough Georgia defense.
5. AUBURN
RECORD: 4-2
PRV. RANK: 5
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Auburn gets a week off following that thorough beatdown of LSU last Saturday. Gus Malzahn's Tigers needed a performance like that to build confidence after being a bit inconsistent in their 3-2 start, which could have been a 1-4 start if they had not gotten the benefit of a couple of controversial calls.
6. ARKANSAS
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 7
THIS WEEK: vs. Tennessee, Saturday 6:30 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 1½
STORYLINE: It's unusual for a team to jump up a spot after an 11-point loss, but Arkansas was the beneficiary of LSU's bad loss at Auburn. The Razorbacks needed a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make it that close against Texas A&M, but they're still playing much better than anyone could have imagined.
7. MISSOURI
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 8
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: After hanging with Florida for a half, Missouri came back to earth in a hurry. The Tigers were riding high after shocking LSU and Kentucky, but couldn't sustain that for 60 minutes vs. Florida. The good news is they have a week to rest for a favorable closing schedule after next week's game with Georgia.
8. LSU
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 6
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: LSU desperately needed a week off to lick its wounds after that beating it took at Auburn — one of the worst of the Ed Orgeron era. Getting Myles Brennan healthy is a major concern as they went into this week because the toughest test of the season awaits them a week from now against Alabama.
9. SOUTH CAROLINA
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 10
THIS WEEK: vs. Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN
LINE: Texas A&M by 10
STORYLINE: Back home again after a resounding loss at LSU and a week off, Will Muschamp will try to get his team to remember what it did before laying a huge egg in Baton Rouge. That would be a 30-22 victory over Auburn with an intense defensive effort that just wasn't there one week later against LSU.
10. OLE MISS
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 12
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Ole Miss needed last week's win over lowly Vanderbilt in the worst way after dropping three games in a row. After stumbling around during a three-game losing streak, the Rebels found the cure for what ailed them in their blowout of Vandy. The reward was a week off to prepare for the final four-game stretch.
11. KENTUCKY
RECORD: 2-4
PRV. RANK: 9
THIS WEEK: Open date
TV: N/A
LINE: N/A
STORYLINE: Kentucky's defense continues to play at a high level, but the Wildcats don't have much to show for it going into their week off. Kentucky has allowed just 42 points in its last four games for an average of 10.5 points a game. But the offense has let them down —especially in their last two outings.
12. TENNESSEE
RECORD: 2-3
PRV. RANK: 11
THIS WEEK: at Arkansas, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Tennessee by 1½
STORYLINE: After starting the season with a couple of wins, Rocky Top has run into some rocky times with three consecutive losses. A week off gave them some time to sit back and figure out what has gone wrong, but Saturday's matchup with Arkansas is certainly a must if they want to make something of their season.
13. MISSISSIPPI STATE
RECORD: 1-4
PRV. RANK: 13
THIS WEEK: vs. Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 19½
STORYLINE: LSU fans are still scratching their heads over this one. State scored 17 points in the fourth quarter of a 44-34 victory over LSU in the season opener, but Mike Leach's offense has managed 21 points in the 16 quarters it has played since. But there is at least some hope as Vanderbilt comes to Starkville.
14. VANDERBILT
RECORD: 0-4
PRV. RANK: 14
THIS WEEK: at Mississippi State, 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV: SEC Network
LINE: Mississippi State by 19½
STORYLINE: Going on the road is probably the best thing that could happen to Vanderbilt. The Commodores played their past three games at home and were crushed by 41-7 in back-to-back games by LSU and South Carolina, then fell to Ole Miss 54-21 — losing all three by a combined score of 136-35.