LSU starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal has been suspended indefinitely from the football team, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday. Orgeron did not give a timeline for when he will return.
Rosenthal did not play in LSU's win over South Carolina on Saturday, and Cam Wire started in Rosenthal's place at left tackle. Orgeron said Wire will be the starter, and Charles Turner will back him up.
It was the second game Wire had played in place of Rosenthal, who also missed LSU's game against Vanderbilt. In two games, Rosenthal played a total of 150 snaps against Mississippi State and Missouri.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Wire entered the season with minimal playing time.
He played in six games with 35 snaps in LSU's 2019 championship season, and, as he's grown into his frame after arriving on campus from East Ascension High at about 270 pounds, he's impressed the coaching staff in the 162 snaps he's filled in for Rosenthal.
"We knew he'd gain weight," Orgeron said. "But he's got quick feet and he's gotten better and better and better. He's playing pretty well right now."
For now, LSU has lost a key offensive lineman believed to have great potential. The 6-foot-7, 327-pound Rosenthal, a Ferriday High graduate, was praised often during the offseason by Orgeron, who expected the sophomore to eventually become an NFL player.
Rosenthal left school during the spring semester and did not participate in the two practice days the Tigers had before breaking camp because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He returned in the summer, and Orgeron said then on 104.5 WNXX-FM's "Off the Bench” that Rosenthal has worked through his "off the field problems."
“He’s gotten that straight,” Orgeron said then. "I’m confident of that for now. Talking to (offensive line) coach (James) Cregg, he’s been a leader in these Zoom (video conference) meetings. He’s working out.”
Rosenthal moved from defensive to offensive line in 2018, and he impressed Orgeron during LSU's bowl practices leading up to its national championship last season.
“These bowl practices are really good for young players,” Orgeron said. “That’s where you see the next guy up start to step up. Dare Rosenthal was kicking butt every day, grabbing people and throwing them to the ground. I think he will be a great left tackle.”
Cregg told LSU’s in-house radio show “LSU Sixty" in the summer that he believed Rosenthal "will be a big factor for us.”