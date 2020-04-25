Mark this down for an LSU trivia answer: Blake Ferguson, No. 185 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

LSU's senior long snapper was picked in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL draft, which marked the Tigers' 13th player taken to break Alabama's SEC record.

Ferguson was a 4-year starter at long snapper for LSU, following in the footsteps of his older brother, Reid, who also started four years for the Tigers and is now with the Buffalo Bills.

He said earlier this season he was determined to land with one of the NFL's 32 teams, but his brother's presence trimmed that list a bit.

“For me it’s probably 31 being that I have an older brother (who long snaps for the Buffalo Bills),” Blake said in a report from NOLA.com's Luke Johson. “That might make Thanksgiving dinner a little awkward.”

Ferguson's selection ended the longest run without a pick in the draft. The Tigers had at least two picks in each of Rounds 1-4, but went without a pick in the 5th round.

Blake Ferguson was a team captain for the past two seasons and was a finalist for the Campbell Award given to the nation's top student-athlete.

THE BLAKE FERGUSON FILE