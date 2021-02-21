LSU baseball returns to the field Monday night against Louisiana Tech. The game was moved up an hour and a half because of expected cold temperatures.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (1-2, 3.55 ERA, 25.1 IP, 3 BB, 20 SO in 2020); La. Tech — TBA
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman Jordan Thompson replaced freshman Will Hellmers at third base after Hellmers made three errors in Sunday's game, so Thompson might remain in the lineup and receive his first career start. Thompson made an impressive defensive play Sunday, but he was inconsistent during preseason practice. Mainieri wants him to make routine plays. LSU needs a reliable defender at third base. Can Thompson do it? Or someone else?