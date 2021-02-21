BR.lsubaseball.013021 HS 242.JPG
Buy Now

LSU freshman Jordan Thompson (13) fields a ball at practice, Friday, January 29, 2021, at Alex Box Stadium on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU baseball returns to the field Monday night against Louisiana Tech. The game was moved up an hour and a half because of expected cold temperatures.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Monday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 7 by Collegiate Baseball. Louisiana Tech is unranked.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Jr. RHP AJ Labas (1-2, 3.55 ERA, 25.1 IP, 3 BB, 20 SO in 2020); La. Tech — TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Freshman Jordan Thompson replaced freshman Will Hellmers at third base after Hellmers made three errors in Sunday's game, so Thompson might remain in the lineup and receive his first career start. Thompson made an impressive defensive play Sunday, but he was inconsistent during preseason practice. Mainieri wants him to make routine plays. LSU needs a reliable defender at third base. Can Thompson do it? Or someone else?

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments