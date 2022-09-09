BR.southernfootball.080622 TS 277.jpg

Southern senior Jordan Lewis stretches Friday on the practice field outside A.W. Mumford Stadium. Lewis is the active FCS career sacks leader with 34.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Southern players to watch

BeSEAN McCRAY • QB

The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.

JASON DUMAS • DT

A former St. James High star, Dumas followed coach Eric Dooley from Prairie View to Southern to play for his home state school. He has already earned All-SWAC honors three times, including last season when he registered 13 tackles for loss with 7½ sacks. He also had 14 quarterback hurries.

JORDAN LEWIS • LB

An FCS All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner as the nation's top defensive player in the spring 2021 season, the 223-pound senior from Ocala, Florida, has been a nightmare for opposing teams with 77 tackles (32½ behind the line), 21 sacks and four forced fumbles in just 26 career games.

