Tickets for the LSU men's basketball charity exhibition game with Nicholls State in Thibodaux are now on sale.
The Tigers and Colonels will meet Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. in Stopher Gymnasium on the Nicholls campus with all proceeds going to Hurricane Ida relief efforts in the Thibodaux-Houma area.
Tickets are $10 and all seating will be general admission. To purchase tickets, visit NichollsTickets.com or call the business office at (985) 448-4790.
Nicholls won the Southland Conference regular-season title last season and finished with an 18-7 record.
LSU posted a 19-win season in 2020-21 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The exhibition takes the place of one of the two closed scrimmages allowed by the NCAA during preseason practice each fall.