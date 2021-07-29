As a first-time Olympian, former LSU track and field star JuVaughn Harrison could have been a little nervous Thursday night going into the first of two events he'll compete in at the Tokyo Games.
But there was no sign of jitters when Harrison, a 22-year-old who won six NCAA titles before turning pro last month, easily advanced through the high jump qualifying when the track and field competition got under way at Olympic Stadium.
Harrison easily sailed over the bar at the opening height of 7 feet, 1½ inches on his first attempt and went on to clear 7-5¾ when 13 finalists were identified. The finals will be contested at 5:10 a.m. CDT Sunday.
Looking smooth and relaxed, Harrison also got over the bar cleanly on his first try at 7-3 and 7-5¾ — which is a full three inches off the personal-record 7-8¾ he jumped in winning the Southeastern Conference title in May.
Harrison’s only miss of the evening came on his first attempt at 7-4½, but he quickly regrouped and made it on his second try.
“I felt comfortable,” Harrison said in an interview with NBC’s Lewis Johnson. “The competition was great. I love competition, I thrive on it. … So having all these great competitors here is going to push me to do a lot better.”
Thursday night’s qualifying signaled the start of a whirlwind three days for Harrison, a native of Huntsville, Alabama.
He will also compete in the long jump qualifying at 5:10 a.m. Saturday. Harrison is the first American athlete to compete in the unusual high jump/long jump double at the Olympics since the great Jim Thorpe in 1912.
Harrison went into his first Olympic Games with the third-best high jump in the world this year at 7-8¾.
His mark was just a half-inch behind co-world leaders Ilya Ivanyuk of the Russian Olympic Committee and Maksim Nedasekau of Hungary, who each cleared 7-5¾ Thursday night to qualify for the finals.
Also, former LSU star Natoya Goule win her first-round heat of the women’s 800 meters Thursday night.
Goule, a Jamaican who was a two-time NCAA champion for LSU in 2013 before transferring to Clemson, easily claimed her heat in 1 minute, 59.83 seconds. Her time turned out to be the fastest of the first round.
The 30-year-old went to the front early and never gave up the lead in cruising to the heat win. With the strong run, she automatically advanced to the semifinals, which are set for 6:50 a.m. Saturday.
Former LSU All-American Kelly-Ann Baptiste, who is competing in her fifth Olympics for her native Trinidad and Tobago, finished sixth in her first-round heat of the 100 meters in 11.48 seconds and did not advance.
Baptiste, 35, will likely run a leg on Trinidad and Tobago's 4x100-meter relay team late next week.
Mondo on deck
Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, the world indoor and outdoor record holder, will take what he hopes is the first step toward a gold medal in qualifying Friday.
Duplantis, who wears the colors of his mother’s home country of Sweden, will compete at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the qualifying round.
The 21-year-old Lafayette native is the heavy favorite to take the gold with a personal-record mark of 20-2.