On the 50th anniversary of Pete Maravich breaking the NCAA Division I scoring record, LSU coach Will Wade took the time Friday to reflect on what the three-time All-American means to the program he now leads.

A ceremony recognizing Maravich’s accomplishment at halftime of Saturday’s game with Ole Miss in the building named for him will be the focal point of Alumni Weekend. LSU will welcome 60 to 70 former players back to campus.

At his weekly news conference Friday, Wade was asked about Maravich, who broke Oscar Robertson’s all-time scoring record of 2,973 points on the night of Jan. 31, 1970, in the old John M. Parker Agricultural Center.

Maravich went on to finish his career with 3,667 points — a mark that likely will never be broken — and averaged an astounding 44.2 points per game.

“There have been a lot of great players here; look at Bob Pettit, Shaq (O’Neal), Pete Maravich,” Wade said. “We have had three of the top 50 players of all time. We have a storied tradition … that’s why we’ve won the second-most SEC titles behind Kentucky.

“We’ve had very good players that have set the tone for what we're trying to do.”

Even though Wade never got to see Maravich play (he was born 12 years after he broke Robertson’s record and two years after his retirement from the NBA), he has seen many of the old film clips of the former LSU star’s artistry and wizardry with a basketball.

“I wish I had someone that could score 44 a game,” a smiling Wade said. “I feel safe saying this: it’s a record that will never be broken … that’s just the way it goes with the way college basketball is now.

“It’s a record that will go down in history; LSU will be a part of history for forever. I don’t see any way it ever gets broken. Just a phenomenal player and talent that is a really good piece to our program.”