As Tre’ Morgan fell backward fielding an overthrow from Jack Merrifield, he saw Texas A&M’s Kole Kaler run for second in his peripheral vision.
To be honest, Morgan said afterward, he fired this throw completely blind to Cade Doughty at second.
It was almost as if not thinking about it was what made Morgan's play work, because the ball landed squarely in Doughty’s glove. He tagged Kaler out in the top of the ninth inning to tally the second out. The Tigers went on to win 7-6 on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium, salvaging the finale of their first Southeastern Conference series.
“I was like, I’m throwing this ball no matter what, because I couldn’t let him get in scoring position,” Morgan said.
While a broken play, the Tigers (15-5, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) ended up pulling off a victory over the Aggies (12-7, 2-1) to cap off an otherwise disappointing weekend.
“The biggest thing is, we just try to play too fast sometimes. I mean we speed up; we come out of ourselves and our throws start sailing a little bit,” Morgan said. “Whenever we’re under control and following our throws like we’re taught, those are right on the money.”
The Tigers started right-hander Ma’khail Hilliard, who gave up two runs in the first inning and only made it through four, giving up five earned runs. It was LSU’s relief pitching that kept the Aggies in check, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth and seventh innings. A&M left 14 runners stranded in all, including three innings with the bases loaded.
“Today, we had to break some kind of record for how many guys of theirs we stranded on base,” coach Jay Johnson said. “Ma’Khail battled and maybe wasn’t great, but a lot of guys out there didn’t cross the plate, so I think the story was the bullpen.”
Right-hander Eric Reyzelman’s seventh inning came with a little frustration. The Aggies tagged a pair of hits and he walked one to load the bases. He was ahead in the count against A&M’s Brett Minnich and had to battle, but closed the at-bat triumphantly with a strikeout, shaking his hands in celebration as he marched to the dugout.
Following him was left-hander Riley Cooper, who was making his third appearance of the series. He earned the win and his best outing yet, allowing one hit and striking out one, pitching to contact to retire batters in order through 1⅔ innings.
But yet again, LSU was not off to a good start defensively. The Tigers committed two errors Sunday, giving them six for the weekend.
Shortstop Jordan Thompson's overthrow to third base helped the Aggies take a 2-0 first-inning lead.
“There’s some flaws in the team that we have to continue to try to improve,” Johnson said. “They’ve hurt us the past couple of nights and the defensive part of it – there’s a physical talent piece and then some of it is just attitude and makeup. I know it’s not the answer everyone wants, but we’ll get better.”
Offensively, the Tigers had struggled against left-handers this weekend, facing three in the first two games and going 2 for 18 – and on Sunday, they stared down the barrel at left-hander Ryan Prager, who retired the top three in order on a groundout and a pair of strikeouts to lead off the game.
LSU didn’t come up with a score until the fourth. Down 3-0, LSU put two runners on base, then Jacob Berry lined an RBI single to center field to bring home the first run. Thompson’s sac fly made it 3-2.
The Aggies added a pair of solo home runs in the fifth, which brought right-hander Sam Dutton in for Hilliard on the mound. A&M scored one more on an RBI single by Kaler to extend its lead to 6-2.
But The Tigers didn’t let up. Morgan lined his first single of the series off of Prager through the right side to put LSU two runners on base. When the Aggies changed to right-hander Robert Hogan, Doughty and Dylan Crews tagged him with a pair of RBI singles to make the score 6-4.
Left-hander Jacob Palisch gave up the game-tying runs in the sixth inning after hitting two with pitches.
Designated hitter Brayden Jobert lined an RBI single up the middle for his first hit of the weekend. Morgan's single through the left side to tie the score, 6-6.
But LSU pulled ahead later thanks to Crews. Before stepping to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded, Johnson called him over for a talk.
LSU had gone 4 for 28 with runners on base this weekend, 3 for 12 with runners in scoring position. It was time to make good.
“I honestly never felt more confident,” Crews said. “I actually told coach before it: I was going to win the game right there.”
Crews lined an RBI single to left field, bringing home DiGiacomo for a 7-6 score. (Morgan also made a run for home but was tagged out at the plate to close the inning.)
Until Morgan’s throw to second in the top of the ninth, Crews was in line for LSU's so-called “magic moment” of the game (Johnson gives the lineup card to the player who had the game-changing play to close out a win).
Crews was fine with losing the lineup card to Morgan, brushing it off as no big deal. Morgan wanted that moment more anyway.
“As soon as he said that’s what he does on the first game – I’ve been waiting on my opportunity to get a lineup card,” Morgan said. “It was awesome, I finally got it.”