BR.gasouthernlsu0094.090119 bf.jpg
Buy Now

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) high fives the fans as the LSU team comes down Victory Hill before LSU's football game against Georgia Southern at Tiger Stadium Saturday August 31, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU and Texas kick off a top-10 game on Saturday night. Below, see when LSU will leave Baton Rouge, arrive at the stadium and other relevant times for the weekend.

Friday, September 6

2:15 p.m. Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport

3:10 p.m. Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight

4:20 p.m. Team arrives in Austin

5:30 p.m. Team arrives at Marriott in Round Rock, Texas

Saturday, September 7

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast live from Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas campus (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander and Emily Dixon)

4:25 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor and Marlon Favorite)

4:44 p.m. — Gates open to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

4:45 p.m. — Team arrives at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (LSU locker room located on northeast side of stadium)

5:15 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Gate 25 located at NE side of stadium)

6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush)

6:32:30 — LSU Alma Mater

6:35:15 — National Anthem

6:40 p.m. — Texas takes the field

6:41 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:41 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss

6:44 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas on ABC

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com.

View comments