LSU and Texas kick off a top-10 game on Saturday night. Below, see when LSU will leave Baton Rouge, arrive at the stadium and other relevant times for the weekend.
Friday, September 6
2:15 p.m. Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
3:10 p.m. Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
4:20 p.m. Team arrives in Austin
5:30 p.m. Team arrives at Marriott in Round Rock, Texas
Saturday, September 7
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast live from Lyndon B. Johnson Library Lawn
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Texas campus (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander and Emily Dixon)
4:25 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor and Marlon Favorite)
4:44 p.m. — Gates open to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
4:45 p.m. — Team arrives at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (LSU locker room located on northeast side of stadium)
5:15 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Gate 25 located at NE side of stadium)
6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau and Gordy Rush)
6:32:30 — LSU Alma Mater
6:35:15 — National Anthem
6:40 p.m. — Texas takes the field
6:41 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:41 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss
6:44 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas on ABC