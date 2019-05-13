Midway through LSU's practice on Monday, senior Chris Reid left his spot at third base, walked into the dugout and came out with a first baseman’s glove.

Reid then alternated with freshman Cade Beloso, who injured his ankle last Tuesday, for reps at first base.

Reid has spent the majority of LSU’s season as the starting third baseman, but Beloso did not play in the field against Arkansas because of his ankle.

With Beloso injured, LSU used three first basemen. CJ Willis, Drew Bianco and Reid all started a game. Beloso played as the designated hitter.

Looking for someone to play first base during the series finale on Saturday, coach Paul Mainieri initially picked Brandt Broussard, a second baseman. Mainieri planned to leave Reid at third. Then Mainieri discussed it with Reid.

Reid said he could handle first base, that he’d played there before. So Mainieri moved Reid across the infield and started Hal Hughes at third base. Broussard remained at second.

The Tigers played one of their best defensive games of the season in the 3-2 win, and Hughes had three hits. Broussard walked twice.

“It was actually a good look,” Mainieri said. “It's something I may consider doing as we go forward.”