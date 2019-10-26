Every time Joe Burrow steps on the field this season, there's a good chance he leaves it with some form of new LSU record.

In LSU's 23-20 win over Auburn, the senior quarterback simply extended what he's already claimed.

Burrow went of 32-of-42 passing for 321 yards and a touchdown to Terrace Marshall in the second quarter. The passing score was his 30th on the season, extending the mark single-season record he set against Mississippi State a week ago.

Burrow has also completed at least 20 passes in 11 consecutive games, which now bests the previous mark by eight games. Former LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson previously held the record with three such games in a row by back in 1987.

Burrow tied Hodson's mark when he had at least 20 completions in the final three games of the 2018 season, then broke it in the season opener against Georgia Southern.

But on the opposite end, a run that's helped identify LSU's dominant offense did fall in the game. When a 4th-down attempt failed deep in Auburn territory in the second half, a streak of 45 consecutive red zone trips resulting in points came to an end. LSU had previously scored points on every trip inside its opponents' 20-yard line, a streak that started with its final four possessions last season.

The Tigers extended the streak to 45 in a row with Marshall's TD catch and a 20-yard field goal by Cade York in the second quarter before it was finally snapped in the third quarter with the turnover on downs.

LSU had a first-and-goal at the Auburn 3, but gained just two yards on the next two snaps. Then, Burrow's wide-receiver screen to Ja'Marr Chase on fourth down was stopped a yard shy of the end zone.

