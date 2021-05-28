After their regional series win against UL last weekend, LSU softball coach Beth Torina described pitcher Ali Kilponen as a player who has displayed the most growth throughout the season.
Kilponen continued to take those words to heart by throwing a season-high 145 pitches in the Tigers’ win-or-go-home matchup against Florida State on Friday night at Tiger Park.
Against the Seminoles, Kilponen allowed eight hits, a pair of walks and five strikeouts in going all nine innings.
But Kilponen’s pitching, along with 3 for 4 hitting performances from Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark, was not enough in a 4-3 loss the Seminoles in nine innings.
The loss ended the Tigers' season in the best-of-three super regional series. Florida State beat LSU 1-0 in the opener on Thursday.
Kilponen also gave up a walk off to the Seminoles’ Kiersten Landers in the ninth, as well as three additional earned runs.
The Seminoles (44-10-1) won a super regional series against the Tigers for the second time in four seasons, and the Tigers have their season come to an end with a 35-22 record.
“I think I learned a lot this year,” a tearful Kilponen said. “It has been a development year for me. I’ve had some really big games and some big wins, but I’ve had some big losses. I’m going to be so much better next year because of it. And I’m so excited to have the opportunity to come out and represent LSU the best that I can next year.”
Torina continued to stick by the statement of growth she made regarding Kilponen.
“(Kilponen) did a great job and kept us in it the whole way,” Torina said. “There were a few pitches that she would like back. And her, just like everybody else, she grew up a lot today. She’s going to go get the ball so many times in her career as a Tiger.”