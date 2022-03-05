HOUSTON — The first run Oklahoma scored against No. 3 LSU on Friday night was off of an error.
In the top of the fifth inning of the Shriners Classic opener at Minute Maid Park, LSU third baseman Jack Merrifield scooped up a bunt by Oklahoma's Kendall Pettis, only to overthrow Tre’ Morgan at first base.
OU designated hitter Brett Squires, who had doubled to get on base, advanced two bases to score off the misplay.
LSU second baseman Cade Doughty ran past Morgan to pick up the stray ball, firing it to shortstop Jordan Thompson, who was covering the bag at second. Pettis, bound for second on the play, turned back to first, where Thompson threw to Morgan to complete the out.
It was the second of three infield errors Friday, which has been thematic of LSU’s season heading into Saturday's late-night matchup with No. 1 Texas. The Tigers tallied 19 errors through their first 10 games. By comparison, the Tigers had just nine errors through the first 10 games last season.
“We dropped a line drive; we dropped the pickoff move. Otherwise, I don’t think we would’ve been in extra innings,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said Friday.
Thompson, who hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to beat Oklahoma 5-4 on Friday night, leads the team with six errors. Merrifield is second with three.
Thompson attributed the fielding problems to early-season jitters.
“I’m not sure; it’s early on in the games,” he said. “We’ve played, like, nine. It’ll get better. We’re not too worried about that. We’re just trucking along. A win is a win, and we’re happy about it.”
The Tigers struggled with five errors at Louisiana Tech on Feb. 23, and the Bulldogs scored two unearned runs to hand the Tigers their only loss entering Saturday. Johnson vowed after that game that the Tigers wouldn't have a similar performance the rest of the year.
Morgan and Doughty both have two errors this season. There also have been moments while attempting to turn double plays when Doughty and Morgan haven’t connected. During the Louisiana Tech game, Morgan lunged forward to catch Doughty’s throw before it skipped on the turf, just outside of his reach.
The weather was wet and cold for that Feb. 23 game in Ruston, but no one with LSU wanted to make excuses.
“They told me they were going to have to skip it, so I was really timing up my picks, but man, I was missing,” Morgan said after the Louisiana Tech game. “We just weren’t as focused as we needed to be, fundamentally having good direction in our throws.”
The Tigers’ other two errors against Oklahoma were an obstruction call on Morgan in the top of the second, which advanced a runner to second, and a failed pickoff attempt by left-handed reliever Riley Cooper in the top of the seventh, which allowed Oklahoma’s Peyton Graham to go from first to second.
Graham scored on the next play when first baseman Blake Robertson cracked an RBI single for the Sooners.
“I actually believed coming into the year that our infield defense would be the strength of the team, and I still think it can be,” Johnson said after LSU's 11-3 victory over UNO on Wednesday. “We’ll keep working them hard and be sound fundamentally.”
LSU has been able to win games despite shaky infield play so far, but even after four games last weekend against Towson and Southern in which LSU dominated, the defense was a concern.
“Mistakes definitely happen, and what we try to do is set up training to improve upon those as we’re going and also be very good at the things that happen in the game the most,” Johnson said Tuesday. “We went back and looked at a couple of the mistakes, and we’re going to set up things just a tick differently in terms of how we give them reps.”