Starting fullback Tory Carter practiced with a club on his left hand during LSU's portion of open practice Wednesday afternoon.

Carter, a 6-foot-2, 259-pound Lee County High graduate, has played in all but the Southeastern Louisiana game this season.

Players who wear clubs generally have suffered an injury to that hand.

Tory Carter (44) has a club on his left hand. #LSU pic.twitter.com/HHxPeHk0wg — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 12, 2018

Carter, who has mostly been used as a lead blocker, has two carries for four yards this season.

Kary Vincent and Terrence Alexander ran through individual drills as the first team cornerbacks, filling in for starters Greedy Williams (NFL draft, not playing in Fiesta Bowl) and Krisitan Fulton (ankle injury).

Tight end Jamal Pettigrew ran routes during practice, but he wore shorts instead of football pants, like the rest of the players. Pettigrew is returning from an ACL tear he suffered in July.

Other major notes from Wednesday's practice:

- Missing on defense were first team nose tackle Ed Alexander, second team Bench linebacker Travez Moore, third team Field linebacker Dantrieze Scott, third team defensive end Justin Thomas, and fourth team defensive end Davin Cotton,

- Second team fullback Trey Gallman was missing on offense.

Can't see video below? Click here.