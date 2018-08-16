LSU reserve guard Chasen Hines got a new nickname when he returned to the field Thursday afternoon.
The freshman from Marshall, Texas, was wearing a new number on his white practice jersey.
After starting preseason practice two weeks ago with No. 52, he wore No. 57 Thursday at the suggestion of head athletic trainer Jack Marucci.
Hence, Chasen, instantly became Hines (sic) 57.
Hines missed four practices in a row. Starting left guard Garrett Brumfield and reserve tackle Badara Traore also returned to practice. The three were all spotted doing individual drills in LSU's indoor facility after practice was moved indoors due to rain and lightning.