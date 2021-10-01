Ever since LSU lost its season opener to UCLA, the Tigers have been on a mission to build back to a point where they can beat Top 25 competition.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday against No. 22 Auburn in Death Valley, we'll find out if Ed Orgeron's squad is capable of just that.

Auburn and LSU are both at a crossroads in the season with each carrying 3-1 records into Saturday's game.

Auburn's lone loss was a 28-20 contest at Penn State on Sept. 18.

This past Saturday, Auburn nearly suffered its second loss against a 1-3 Georgia State squad. The Tigers had to rally in the final minutes for a 34-24 win over the Panthers.

LSU is coming off a game where it held a 28-10 lead in the fourth quarter, before holding off a Mississippi State in the final 2 minutes.

LSU fans may be most intrigued this week by what happens in the Auburn camp, with a quarterback controversy brewing for first-year coach Bryan Harsin.

Former LSU quarterback T.J. Finley was the man behind center when Auburn rallied to take down Georgia State, and Harsin has yet to indicate who his starter will be in Baton Rouge. Bo Nix has been the starter for Auburn the last three seasons.

As for LSU, freshman Max Johnson has settled in at quarterback to build a strong passing attack with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. The next progression for the LSU offense is to put a productive rushing attack on the field.

If LSU can show progress for a fourth straight week, they'll have a shot at leaving Tiger Stadium with a big SEC win.

Week 4: Auburn vs. LSU

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: Auburn (+3.5) at LSU

Series record: 31-23-1, LSU leads

Auburn's record: 3-1

LSU’s record: 3-1, 1-0 in SEC

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN and the WATCH ESPN app with a cable subscription to a package that includes ESPN.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to see doctor; status unclear for Auburn game Derek Stingley Jr. suffered the same injury at practice last Wednesday that kept him out of preseason camp.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

80: LSU's average rushing yardage per game.

297.8: LSU's average passing yardage per game.

97: The number of yards the Auburn offense went for the go-ahead touchdown vs. Georgia State in the fourth quarter.

7.0: The average yards per rush by the Auburn offense

LSU linebacker Damone Clark receives SEC defensive player of the week LSU linebacker Damone Clark received Southeastern Conference defensive player of the week Mo…

SEC schedule for Saturday

11 a.m. - Arkansas at Georgia (ESPN)

11 a.m. - Tennesee at Missouri (SECN)

2:30 p.m. - Ole Miss at Alabama (CBS)

2:30 p.m. - Troy at South Carolina (SECN)

5 p.m. - Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

6 p.m. - Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SECN)

6:30 p.m. - UConn at Vanderbilt (ESPNU)

8 p.m. - Auburn at LSU (ESPN)

Key storylines

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to see doctor; status unclear for Auburn game

Film review: Defensive adjustment, offensive disparity defined LSU's win over Mississippi State

Auburn is next up for LSU football; learn more about Bryan Harsin's offense, defense

Rabalais: SEC wins are great, but is LSU better equipped for bigger SEC tests to come?