In the ever-growing, dissected and highly analyzed list of LSU coaching staff replacements since its national championship game victory, the opinions cover a broad stretch of the Mississippi River levee front near the Tigers’ football complex.

Is Scott Linehan the best choice to replace Joe Brady as passing game coordinator? Was it a good move to bring back Bo Pelini to be defensive coordinator in place of Dave Aranda? Should LSU have kept Bill Johnson to coach the defensive line and let Dennis Johnson go with Aranda when he became head coach at Baylor?

This latest apparent move by LSU coach Ed Orgeron, though, that Kevin Faulk will replace Tommie Robinson as running backs coach, can’t possibly have many people poking holes in it.

That would be Kevin Faulk, LSU football legend. After Billy Cannon, and now Joe Burrow, the Tigers’ two Heisman Trophy winners, they don’t get much more legend-ier than that. Faulk, who played from 1995-98, is still LSU’s career rushing leader with 4,557 yards and still ranks fourth in Southeastern Conference history in career yards and career rushing touchdowns (46).

After spending the past two seasons as LSU’s director of player development, a non-coaching position on the staff, this was clearly the move Orgeron wanted to make going into 2020. Coach O certainly didn’t want Brady or Aranda to leave, but he just as clearly wanted Faulk in and Robinson out. Why else would Robinson, whose contract was expiring this spring, have interviewed with South Carolina earlier this month and wound up in College Station? That would be South Carolina where head coach and former LSU defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is on the hot seat. Not the other South Carolina school (Clemson) LSU just beat for the national title.

Robinson landed in a good place as A&M is seen as an up-and-comer. But it’s clearly not where LSU is right now.

"We have a plan," Orgeron said in an interview earlier this month on the “Off the Bench” show on WNXX-FM 104.5. "We wish Tommie the best, and if that does happen, I have a guy that we're immediately going to replace him with, and I think the fans are going to be very happy."

Other than the fact that Faulk has little actual hands-on coaching experience — he spent a couple of years coaching at his alma mater Carencro High when his son was in school — there isn’t much for LSU fans not to be happy about. Especially when it comes to recruiting.

Just imagine the instant name recognition when Faulk makes a call or goes for an in-home visit. If I were him, I’d be flashing all three of those Super Bowl rings he won during his 13-year career with the New England Patriots.

“Son,” Faulk can say, “I’ve been exactly where you want to go. Let me show you how to get there.”

The only thing that remains to be seen is whether Faulk or someone else gets Robinson’s other titles of assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator. I wouldn’t be surprised if one or both titles went to cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, another former Tiger and longtime member of the staff. It would be a nice honorarium from the student fund, as it were, for Raymond not getting the defensive coordinator job.

As for all of Orgeron’s offseason moves — and with spring practice starting March 7 you have to figure LSU is done — it looks like an impressive group.

But none is a splashier hire on name recognition than Faulk. Not around here.